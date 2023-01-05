FILE - Workers erect a hangar-sized tent, Sept. 27, 2022, in the parking lot of Orchard Beach, in the Bronx borough of New York, as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple. New York City is closing a tent complex for migrants that it had just opened three weeks ago because the influx of people being bused from southern border states has slowed, officials said Thursday, Nov. 10. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)