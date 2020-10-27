(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado faces reelection for the first time in 2020, and the Rhinebeck Democrat faces three challengers in the General Election for the 19th Congressional District seat.
This time, Delgado faces Republican Kyle Van De Water, a Millbrook attorney; Green Party candidate Steve Greenfield, a volunteer firefighter from New Platz; and Libertarian Victoria Alexander, an author and farmer from Dutchess County.
The district, which includes suburban New York City counties as well as parts of upstate New York, backed President Donald Trump by nearly seven points in the 2016 election, but voters there picked Delgado over one-term incumbent John Faso two years ago. The Cook Political Report and Real Clear Politics rate the seat as one the Democrats will likely retain.
Delgado, who has been endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, filed legislation during his first term that would create a “public option” health insurance plan. The Medicare-X Choice Act would allow people to buy into the national health insurance program or choose to keep their private plan.
“This is the best way to finally get us to universal healthcare coverage,” he says on his campaign website. “I am committed to fighting for a healthcare system that addresses rising premiums and deductibles, protects people with pre-existing conditions, and provides real coverage to everyone.”
He also says the country’s tax policies should protect working families and the middle class over the interests of “the super-rich and large corporations.” Delgado said he wants to simplify the tax code and eliminate loopholes available only to the wealthy.
Van De Water also backs a simplified tax code, calling for both individual earners and businesses to pay a 10 percent tax, with individuals eligible for up to $50,000 in deductions. He said progressive tax policies have led to millions of jobs going overseas, costing the country even more revenue. In addition, he also supports a balanced-budget amendment to the Constitution, arguing that the government should run like most businesses.
On health care, Van De Water supports legislation that would ensure individuals with pre-existing conditions have access to quality, affordable insurance.
“However, the rest of Obamacare needs to end,” he said on his website. “In place of it, we will open the markets and force the insurance companies to compete for your business.”
Among the policies Greenfield supports is a full public health insurance plan, saying the U.S. and its $20 trillion gross domestic product gets too little out of the $4 trillion spent on health care. He adds that attaching insurance to employment only heightens insecurity during economic downturns.
He also supports ideas that would end monopolies, both in the business world and in politics. On his campaign website, Greenfield describes the current system as “one rampaging Wall Street bull, with the Democrats and Republicans as the left and right cheeks of its butt.”
On healthcare, Alexander states on her website that she supports the government building health centers where patients would pay “a sliding-scale” deductible comparable to annual insurance premiums. She also supports states being able to create consumption taxes on products detrimental to health, including junk food, recreational drugs and fossil fuels.
Alexander also supports eliminating the Federal Reserve, which she claims allows the wealthiest 1 percent to control both monetary supply and political power. “The U.S. Treasury should have the sole power to create US dollars, and only for public infrastructure projects,” she said.