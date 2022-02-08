(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to announce the future of the state’s mask-or-vaccine mandate Wednesday.
The state had extended the requirement of indoor facilities through Thursday. However, late last month, the governor said that she would give advance notice on whether the state would again extend the order. The state first enacted it in December as Omicron variant cases were rising significantly.
The mandate calls for all indoor venues, such as businesses, to enforce mask wearing. Entities can be exempt if they require vaccinations for entry.
One possibility is the state will lift the requirement for most indoor facilities but keep it in place for schools.
Earlier this week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he’d remove the mask mandate in schools March 7. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont then announced an extension of its mandate through the end of the month.
On Monday, Hochul said a key determining factor for ending the mask mandate in schools will be vaccination rates for children.
“I’d like to see it higher than 34%, which is what we’re looking at now for the 5-to-11-year-olds,” the governor told reporters Monday. “I know we can do better than that.”
She said that the vaccination rate for older students, 12-to-17-year-olds is close to 80%.
The state has been sued over the requirement for masks in schools. While a Nassau County judge sided in favor of parents bringing the suit, an appeals court has issued a stay on that decision while it considers the case.
The state’s decision on an extension comes as officials report its best COVID-19 data in more than a month. On Tuesday, New York reported 5,019 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the fewest since Dec. 26. The 790 individuals in intensive care marked the lowest total since Dec. 20.
Hochul’s decision will likely impact several counties as well. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that he’ll follow Hochul’s lead on Tuesday afternoon. The western New York county issued an order requiring masks in county facilities last July and extended it to all public facilities on Nov. 23.
Poloncarz statement said the public building mandate would end on the same timeline as the state. However, even if Hochul ends the public mandate, the county building order would continue at least through the end of the month.
“At which time we will reconsider the need for such requirement based on the then designation of whether the county is at a low, moderate, substantial or high risk of COVID transmission, as those terms are defined by the CDC,” Poloncarz said.