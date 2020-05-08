(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is drawing fire for his announcement Friday that the city’s new testing and tracing program will be run through the hospital system instead of the Department of Health, which historically has managed such efforts.
The mayor announced the decision during a morning news conference, saying that the hospital system was already positioned to run such a program thanks to its performance during the coronavirus outbreak.
“They created the community testing program in the clinics literally in a matter of days,” de Blasio said. “Everything at health and hospitals has been based on speed, and intensity, and precision, and they've done an amazing job. So, that is why it makes sense as we build this next effort to use that great leadership and that great organizational capacity.
The effort is to be called the “New York City Test and Trace Corps” and will hire about 2,500 people by early June.
“Eventually, we're preparing to get to a number of tracers and folks in the phone bank operation, so a corps that will reach between 5,000 and 10,000 individuals,” he said. “So, this corps is going to be extraordinarily important, and we're going to keep adding as many people as we need to get the job done.”
The decision drew immediate criticism from City Council members and state lawmakers. In a joint statement, state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, Assembly member Richard Gottfried and City Council members Carlina Rivera and Mark Levine, all Democrats, called on de Blasio to “reconsider this decision.”
Gustavo Rivera, Gottfried and Levine are each leaders of the health committees in their respective bodies, and Carlina Rivera chairs the City Council’s hospitals committee.
"It is startling that months into the worst public health crisis our City has ever faced, the de Blasio administration is undertaking a bureaucratic reshuffling that creates new and unnecessary obstacles for the critical, complicated and sensitive work of contact tracing,” they wrote. “New York City has the best health department in the nation, and possibly the world. The Department of Health & Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) has vast experience in infectious disease outbreaks and contact tracing. The move to strip it of the leadership of this critical program defies explanation and raises many practical concerns.”
They noted that the Department of Health already has decades of practice in testing and tracing of infectious disease, and they warned that the transfer of authority in the midst of a crisis could confuse and complicate hiring and contracting. Currently, the nonprofit Fund for Public Health handles such hiring on behalf of the Department of Health, they said.
“[T]here is no doubt that DOHMH should be the lead here,” they said. “This is what the agency is built for and its expertise and a century and a half of experience in contact tracing cannot be duplicated.”
De Blasio, during his news conference, insisted that staff from that agency would be involved in the planning.
“Department of Health is going to be deeply integrated into this effort, bringing their expertise,” he said. “They have tremendous expertise and obviously understand so much about the tracing piece in particular. That's why a number of personnel from Department of Health will be involved in this effort directly and be coordinated into this effort under the rubric of Health and Hospitals.”
The mayor suggested that the size of the hospitals department made it a better fit, implying that the Health Department’s history was not as applicable as critics might think because past outbreaks were of a much smaller scale.
“In terms of a vast operation, I can tell a mile away, an agency that runs a huge amount of on the groundwork, 11 hospitals, 70 clinics, has thousands and thousands of employees who engage the public every day and provide direct service – it's an entirely different thing and it's a better fit for the scale of what we have to do here,” he said.