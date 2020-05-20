(The Center Square) – As the coronavirus crisis that has claimed about 23,000 lives across the state of New York continues to abate, New York City is ramping up its plans to protect nursing home residents who have been particularly hard hit.
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced a four-part plan focused on the city’s 169 nursing homes.
“These past few months have been painful for families across the city – and nowhere has this fear been more acute than among our city’s most vulnerable residents,” de Blasio said. “Seniors are especially at risk for COVID-19, which is why we are marshaling every resource to our nursing homes to help them save lives and prevent future outbreaks.”
The city is going to provide subsidized tests for coronavirus at every nursing home starting next week, with a goal of meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that suggest residents should be tested once a week.
New York is also offering more staff, establishing a 90-day stockpile of personal protective equipment, and creating 10 outbreak response teams to “rapidly respond and control outbreaks.”
“Each team has an epidemiologist as the lead individual in the team,” de Blasio said. “But they'll bring in additional experts in infection control, mental health, whatever it takes to assist that nursing home to address what they're facing and fix it and move forward.”
The mayor also talked about what he sees as a need to re-imagine the senior care system in the state. He said the city should do more to support at-home care options so that fewer seniors need to be sent to nursing homes.
“Having folks at home is in many ways not only a better quality of life, but it's a better place to care for someone done right,” he said. “It's a better place to make sure that people have the support they need, and by the way, if people are living at home, there's much less chance of being in a situation where they're exposed to a disease that's spreading.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, continued to face questions about his administration’s policies regarding nursing homes during the crisis. The decision that has faced the most scrutiny was one that directed coronavirus-infected nursing home residents to be allowed re-entrance to the facility.
On Wednesday, Cuomo once again insisted that it was the nursing homes who were to blame if they accepted the readmittance of residents they couldn’t properly care for. But he also said that no nursing home would make such a move, that they always had the option to turn to the state Department of Health if they were overwhelmed.
“Do you believe a nursing home operator would accept a patient who they knew they couldn’t care for?” he asked. “Why would a nursing home operator do that? Why? We always had alternative beds. If they didn’t think that they could handle a [COVID-19] patient, they would say, ‘I can’t handle the [COVID-19] patient.’”
The state Senate Republican caucus expressed their displeasure Wednesday with the administration’s handling of nursing homes, putting out a joint statement that questioned both the readmission policy and a relatively new requirement that all nursing home staff members be tested twice weekly for the virus.
“After partially reversing course on a lethal directive that sent coronavirus positive nursing home patients from hospitals back into these facilities, Governor Cuomo imposed arbitrary, twice-weekly testing requirements on nursing homes, assisted living, and adult day care facility staff across the state without providing any funding or resources to make the requirements a reality,” the senators wrote.
They called on the administration to put forth a plan by which nursing homes would know that they will be provided with testing kits for as long as the rule is in effect, and they proposed the use of the National Guard to administer tests, clean facilities and relieve exhausted staff.
“Each day that passes, we see a Governor who has been either unwilling or unable to handle a growing problem within our state’s nursing home facilities,” Sen. Rob Ortt said. “His directive in March endangered the lives of thousands of vulnerable individuals. Instead of taking responsibility for his executive orders, the governor continues to shirk accountability and shift blame.”
Cuomo on Wednesday returned to voicing concerns about having enough tests for all nursing home residents, even though in recent days his administration has expanded the criteria for getting a test and noted that tests are going unused in parts of the state.
“Every state wants to test every person in a nursing home,” he said. “Every state wants to test every person in a congregate facility, every person in a prison, every person in the state. So it becomes a question of, how fast can you get the testing up?”
State Sen. George Borrello suggested that if there truly is still a shortage of available tests, dialing back the testing of nursing home staff to once a week, in accordance with suggestions by the Healthcare Association of New York State, would help alleviate the issue.
“The Governor’s overreaction is not only costly, it’s going to take away resources from areas where tests are in short supply,” Borrello said. “If he is truly committed to protecting our elderly, then the state needs to step up and provide all of those tests and assume the expenses.”