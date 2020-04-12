(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio refused to weigh in decisively Sunday on the apparent dispute over who has the power to close or reopen the city’s schools, insisting that Gov. Andrew Cuomo simply has a different perspective on the matter.
When pressed to say specifically who has the power to make a decision like the one de Blasio announced Saturday, that the city’s 1,800 schools would remain closed through the end of the current school year, the mayor argued that addressing the legal implications didn’t matter as much as other considerations.
“More important even than the question of the rules and the laws, I’ll speak to it, but again, is sort of the moral question,” de Blasio said during his daily news briefing on the coronavirus. “What's the right thing to do for our kids, our families, our parents, our educators to protect their health and well-being and all of the people that they come in contact with? The right thing to do is to keep the schools closed.”
On Saturday morning, shortly after de Blasio announced that the schools would stay shut down through June, Cuomo responded by saying that no such decision had been made and that the mayor’s announcement was merely “his opinion.” On Sunday, de Blasio similarly tried to frame it as a clash of opinions.
“There may be times when people have different perspectives,” the mayor said. “That’s not unusual. My singular focus is on the children, the parents, the educators of this city. The governor is thinking about other parts of the equation. That’s fine.”
As to reports that the governor’s office had only been informed of the impending announcement Saturday moments before it came, de Blasio argued that once he’d come to a conclusion that it was necessary to keep the city’s 1.1 million children at home, it was imperative to make that known to the public as quickly as possible.
“I respect the governor, I think the governor has done a very good job in this crisis,” de Blasio said. “I’ve said that before, I want to say it again. We’ve talked a lot during this crisis, our teams talk literally many, many times a day. I think there’s been a lot of agreement on the direction that we have to take. So that’s my statement.”
On the question of the quality of the education that children are and will be receiving from home, de Blasio said that a number of tech and education companies were stepping up to provide equipment and resources, including Apple, T-Mobile, IBM, Microsoft and Google. He said he’d spoken personally with Apple CEO Tim Cook about a donation of tens of thousands of iPads for students.
He acknowledged that in the meantime, there were significant challenges in terms of ensuring that all the children were actually doing the required school work while at home.
“We do not have an easy traditional attendance measure,” he said. “What we know so far is there’s nowhere near the participation that we would like to see. But we do expect that to change with each week, as the devices are in hand, as the parents are engaged.”
During the briefing, he also announced an order that all city workers who interact with the public will have to wear face coverings while doing so, and he said that the city would provide face coverings to workers who lack them.
He also announced a new ramped up coronavirus testing plan, one that he conceded is dependent upon resources from the federal government that thus far have not been available.
“The federal government really needs to step up,” he said. “Again, they have not been doing what we all needed, and this is true all over the country. We have not gotten the help we needed on testing. Here’s a chance to get it right. I will be asking the federal government today for test kits to allow for 110,000 individualized tests.”
As of Saturday evening, New York City had seen 98,715 diagnosed cases of coronavirus infection and 5,742 deaths from COVID-19.
When pushed to address why he and Cuomo continue to be at odds at a time when city and state residents are dependent upon leaders to work together in crisis, de Blasio rejected the idea that there was any real friction.
“From the beginning of this crisis, from the beginning of the challenge of coronavirus, the governor and I have agreed on the vast majority of things,” the mayor said. “I have been supportive and appreciative of his leadership. I’ve said many times, I think he’s doing a very good job. We agree and we’ve looked at the main strategic things we had to do throughout.”
But he argued that from his point-of-view as mayor, he had a point of view that made the closure decision inevitable.
“I want to absolutely respect the fact that the governor has an important, crucial role to play in a crisis and particular powers in a crisis for sure, and again I think he’s done a very good job,” de Blasio said. “He has to think about the whole state, for sure, he has to think about coordinating with other states. But my responsibility is to the children of this city.”