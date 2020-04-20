(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned the intent of protests that have popped up across the country in various states denouncing their shutdown orders, saying the goals the protesters have in mind are shared by everyone.
A significant protest was held last week in Michigan, and more are planned and taking place this week as groups push back against governors they say have gone too far in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“Nobody disagrees that we want to get out of this situation,” Cuomo said Monday. “Nobody. You don’t need protests to convince anyone in this country that we have to get back to work, and we have to get the economy going, and we have to get out of our homes. Nobody.”
Cuomo spoke as much of the data relating to New York’s outbreak continued to show promise, with decreases once again in the number of total hospitalized patients, intubations and new cases coming into hospitals. He said that where once the question was about when New York would hit a peak in cases, and later it was about how long the peak would last, now the question is about how long the decline phase will take.
As plans continue for how the state and region will come out of the stay-at-home restrictions, the governor said the changes that have been imposed on society should prompt questions about whether absolutely everything needs to go back to exactly the way it was before.
“People who are working from home, a lot of them are saying ‘you know what, I should have been doing this all along,’” Cuomo said. “You have telemedicine, that we’ve been very slow on. Why was everybody going to a doctor's office all that time, why didn’t you do it using technology? Why haven’t we been using more technology for education? Why haven’t we incorporated so many of these lessons?”
In the meantime, he said, the crisis still isn’t over despite the promising numbers. Another 478 COVID-19 deaths were reported for New York, bringing the state’s total during the crisis to more than 14,000.
“The emergency rooms were way over capacity,” he said of the early days of the outbreak in New York. “It was chaotic, it was hellish – and the emergency rooms are still at or over capacity, but it’s better than it was.”
When it comes to those who want the lockdown of the economy and people’s lives lifted as quickly as possible, Cuomo said he understood where they were coming from, but that there were great risks associated with moving too fast.
“There’s only so long you can say to people, ‘stay in the house and lock the door,’” he said. “They have to go out and do something. And they will. … That is going to happen. That activity level is going to increase naturally. When that activity level increases, you can very well see that infection rate spread.”
“I’m getting a lot of calls from a lot of supervisors, town elected officials, etc., they’re under incredible political pressure, and they’re wanting to do things,” he added. “But coordination and discipline is now key.”
Cuomo also continued his daily exhortations for lawmakers in Washington to move forward with direct aid to bolster state budgets staggered by the loss of virtually all revenue during the shutdown. New York faces a $10 billion to $15 billion deficit for the fiscal year that just began, and the National Governors Association has requested $500 billion to be divided among the 50 states.
“There’s now another piece of legislation they’re talking about passing in Washington, and again it doesn’t have state and local governments in it,” he said. “But, if this week we’re going to do a state forecast. ... You can’t spend what you don’t have. If you were to allocate the shortfall relatively on a flat basis across need, you would be cutting schools 20 percent, local governments 20 percent, and hospitals 20 percent.”
He sought to make the case that funding state government was about making sure essential workers currently combating the viral outbreak get the money they need and deserve.
“Don’t forget teachers and police officers and firefighters and transit workers and health care workers and nursing home staff,” he said. “Because those are the people that I fund with the state budget, and you shouldn’t make us choose between small businesses and large businesses and people who are on the front line doing the work, day in and day out.”
To further drive that point home, he called on Congress to fund “hazard pay” for front line workers to compensate them for the risks they take during the pandemic.
“We all say they did a great job … they’re heroes,” he said. “Yes, they are. But you know what, thanks is nice, but also recognition of their efforts and their sacrifice is also appropriate. They are the ones that are carrying us through this crisis, and this crisis is not over. … Pay them what they deserve, I would say hazard pay, give them a 50 percent bonus, and I would do that now.”