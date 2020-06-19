(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrapped up his daily COVID-19 briefings on Friday from his office in Albany, saying that while the state has accomplished a lot in the past “111 days of hell” more still needs to be done.
In a direct address – no reporters were on hand to ask questions – he called the coronavirus that has infected more than 385,000 New Yorkers and killed more than 30,000, the “Mount Everest” of social issues.
“We are controlling the virus better than any state in the country and any nation on the globe,” he said. “Even more, by reducing the infection rate, we saved over 100,000 people from being hospitalized and possibly dying.”
At its peak in April, New York saw upward of 800 people a day die each day, the daily average this week was 25, Cuomo said. A state that once saw its hospitals overrun with cases and needed emergency facilities set up to meet demand was down to just 1,284 people hospitalized due to the virus.
The state conducted nearly 80,000 tests on Thursday, and Cuomo added that the rate of infectious cases for the week is less than 1 percent. Still, as the virus continues spreading elsewhere in the U.S., Cuomo said officials will need to keep an eye on the percentage of tests that come back positive.
“Local governments must ensure compliance and do (contact) tracing,” he said. “We have to watch out for a second wave. We have to watch out for possible infections coming now from other states, and many people need help to get their lives back to normal.”
Most of the state is at phase three in the four-phase COVID-19 reopening plan, with the Hudson Valley and Long Island regions set to reach that stage next week. Cuomo also confirmed Friday that New York City will start phase two on Monday.
Cuomo said he learned a lot in the last three-plus months since the state reported its first COVID-19. He mentioned being disappointed that the virus kept his office from unveiling the new state seal, which now features the American motto “E pluribus unum.”
Translated from Latin, it means “Out of many, one.” During the crisis, Cuomo said, the state came together as one to fight it.
“I asked myself, and today I ask you, why did it take a crisis to bring us together?” he said. “Why does government usually appeal to the worst in us rather than the best? Why do our politics today play to our fears and weaknesses rather than appeal to our strengths?”
While Cuomo will no longer automatically hold daily briefings, he announced he will bring them back on an occasional basis as warranted.