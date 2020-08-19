(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a “halftime” speech to reporters Wednesday, saying the country has to be prepared for a second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.
That second wave, though, likely won’t be a mutated version of the virus that first arrived in the country earlier this year. Rather, he said the second wave will probably feature the same strain of the coronavirus, but it will be intermingled with the flu, which becomes more prevalent in the fall.
Beyond what that may mean for people who contract both, Cuomo said the convergence of both will strain resources. People may wait longer for test results, and health officials may have a difficult time differentiating symptoms.
The state Department of Health will send a letter to their counterparts in each county asking for their plans to conduct flu testing, which is supposed to start next month.
“This is going to be difficult and challenging,” he said. “It will require a reduction in the number of COVID tests or in the turnaround time on COVID tests, and we already had issues on the turnaround time on COVID tests. … I'm telling you, there's going to be no easy answer to that riddle.”
Cuomo noted that such events as what happened at the University of North Carolina, which has already switched to online-only classes after just opening the fall semester due to a spike in cases, portend what may happen at elementary and high schools.
However, the impact at lower levels may be greater as younger students who contract the virus bring it home to their families. Cuomo said he wants the New York school districts to take a look at what happened at UNC and Notre Dame and see if they could have prevented that.
“And if you can't answer yes, then there's a problem,” he said.
Wednesday was Cuomo’s first availability since Crown Publishing announced it would release a book written by the governor on leadership lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic. The book is scheduled to be released Oct. 13.
The governor said the book is more about what the applying that knowledge moving forward than rehashing details, especially since the crisis is still unfolding.
“There is no telling of history when you are at halftime,” Cuomo said. “It doesn’t work that way. Now at halftime, you should go into the locker room and say, ‘This is what we did right. This is what did wrong, and now we have to go out there and play the second half of the game.’”
Among the things that need to be corrected is the federal response, he said. Allowing each of the states to address the issue on their own been a "ludicrous" strategy and has led to the situation the country finds itself in.
Cuomo said he’ll report the proceeds from the book on his financial disclosure statements and he will make a contribution to a COVID-related organization. The amount will be dependent on book sales.