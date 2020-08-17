(The Center Square) – Some 36 years after his father gave the keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo highlights the list of speakers for the opening night of the 2020 DNC on Monday evening.
Cuomo gave reporters Monday an overview of what he plans to say during a convention made drastically different from those of years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus plays a key theme in his remarks.
“I believe this nation is in crisis,” the governor said. “COVID in many ways was the symptom and not the illness. The COVID virus showed us how weak we were and how unprepared we were and how divided we were.”
The pandemic has changed how people view government today, he added, with people now putting a premium on leadership and getting results.
To the New York Republican Party and many GOP lawmakers, however, Cuomo is the epitome of a failed governmental response to the coronavirus. A number of hearings have been held over the administration's policy at the height of the crisis that dictated nursing home patients diagnoses with COVID-19 had to be readmitted to those facilities. Cuomo's critics argue that this policy made the death toll in the state much worse.
“Governor Cuomo is the perfect person to kick off the Democrat National Convention,” said New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said Monday. “His record of failure, economic depression, corruption and lawlessness is exactly what you’d get with a Biden Administration. The same policies that created a public safety and economic disaster in New York will be taken nationwide. These radical policies have already destroyed our state – we can’t let them destroy our country, too.”
Cuomo said his remarks will also delve into the unrest that’s still occurring in communities after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers. While some have called for reducing funding for law enforcement, Cuomo is calling more for reforms.
“Divorce is not an option,” he said. “You can't say we don't need any police and the police department really, and then what happens at two o'clock in the morning when someone's coming through the window and you hear the glass break?”
There’s likely not going to be many similarities between Monday’s speech and the stemwinder then New York Gov. Mario Cuomo gave at the 1984 DNC in San Francisco. That speech, dubbed the “Tale of Two Cities” went on for more than a half-hour in front a crowd of thousands at the Moscone Center.
Andrew Cuomo will speak for about five or six minutes as the convention takes on a virtual format.
The speech the elder Cuomo gave helped push him to national prominence within the party, a status the younger Cuomo has already attained. Last week, Newsweek reported a poll of U.S. voters that listed Andrew Cuomo as the top Democratic choice for the 2024 election.
The pandemic in many ways gave Cuomo the national spotlight. New York was the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in March and April, and it gave him a platform, which he used in daily briefings on the state’s condition for more than 100 consecutive days.
While New York still has the most total deaths due to the coronavirus by far, California, Florida and Texas have eclipsed New York for total cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. The death rates in those states over the past month are significantly higher than it is in New York now.
Cuomo, while crediting New Yorkers for their response to the pandemic and bending the curve, said those daily briefings played a role in the state’s recovery. When asked about the differences between New York and California, another Democratic-led state, the governor noted New York’s state-driven approach as key.
“It's one state, we need one policy,” he said. “Some of these other states have localities making their own decisions. That does not work. Can you imagine if New York City made one set of decisions, Nassau another, Suffolk another, Westchester another, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse another? How do you manage that situation?”