(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo characterized his Tuesday meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as a productive one, saying that the president, despite their history of friction, was open to his proposals relating to the COVID-19 crisis.
Cuomo traveled to Washington on the heels of several weeks in which he and the president have alternated between conspicuous praise and thundering criticism of one another over their respective handling of the outbreak. The governor emerged early on as something of a media darling nationally as a result of his daily news briefings, and he has pressed the president frequently to address his concerns.
During a televised interview on MSNBC after his meeting with Trump, Cuomo said he had raised two primary issues. The first was the federal government’s role in ensuring there is sufficient testing to have a responsible reopening of the economy. The second was federal funding for state governments.
The governor said he and the president had agreed to work together to double New York’s existing coronavirus testing program from 20,000 tests a day to 40,000.
“It's a very aggressive goal, and we said that we would work together to meet that goal, so it was a very good conversation,” Cuomo told host Nicole Wallace. “I also spoke to the president about the need for the states to get funding. That's not in the current bill that the Congress is considering but the states are in desperate shape and everything's being left to the states to do the reopening, reopening, reopening, and then they don't provide any funding to the state government.
“The president seemed very open and understanding of that and said the next piece of legislation that passes, he's going to be open to that,” he added.
Later in the evening, at his own daily news briefing, the president was similarly positive about the meeting with the governor.
"I had a very productive meeting with Gov. Cuomo, as you probably saw, to discuss his statewide testing strategy and how we can work together to help expand it with the goal of doubling testing in the next few weeks," Trump said. "And New York state will be continuing to control the testing of their citizens and will also manage their state and local laboratories. … The federal government will work along with the state on the national manufacturers and distributors. Together we will all work together to help them secure additional tests, and we hope that this model will work with the other states as well. I think it will, for the most part."
Cuomo revealed that he’d told the president that New York has moved beyond needing the assistance of the USNS Comfort, a military hospital ship that Trump had dispatched to provide additional beds in case New York City hospitals became overwhelmed.
“He wanted to know what was working in New York, what was not working in New York, what our challenges ahead were, what we needed from the federal government, how we could see the state and federal government working together,” the governor said.
As to whether there was any disagreement between the two on how quickly New York should return to normalcy, Cuomo said there was none.
“The sense I got from the president [was] he was deferential to the needs of that state and the full spectrum of states because some states are in different situations,” he said. “Look, some regions in my state are in a very different position. Even in New York, we have some counties where we have more cows than people, right? So density is not an issue. So he was more understanding of different states having different problems, and testing is a vehicle for those states that have the bigger issues.”