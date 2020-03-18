(The Center Square) – After weeks of publicly sparring over the state and national responses to the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proclaimed that he and President Donald Trump have made peace and will be working together moving forward.
During an interview on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC program, Cuomo, a Democrat, said that he and the president had a conversation to clear the air and that they were on the same page now.
“We have had significant differences, there is no doubt about that,” Cuomo said. “I have for many years, and I have been very outspoken about it, as has he. But I had a very good conversation with the president where I said, ‘Look, forget Democrat and Republican. We're Americans, and we're talking life and death.’”
The governor said that Trump responded favorably to his overture, agreeing to bury the hatchet for the sake of coordinating efforts.
“I said, ‘I put out my hand in partnership. I want to work with you. I'll be a good partner. I need your help. Let's do what we were elected to do. Let's fulfill our constitutional duty,’” Cuomo said. “And the president said yes. I believe he's sincere. More than just belief, he has acted on it. … I spoke to the Secretary of Defense today. I got a call from the White House team late last night, early this morning. I have the Army Corps of Engineers coming in here tomorrow. So, I believe he's doing what he has to do, and I respect him for it.”
Over the past week, Cuomo had repeatedly assailed the federal government’s response to the emerging outbreak, arguing that a failure to act in Washington was leaving it to individual states to figure out solutions. He was especially critical when New York, New Jersey and Connecticut teamed up to announce a series of moves, arguing that regional and national solutions were needed.
The president, in turn, had made a point of singling out Cuomo for criticism, arguing that the governor needed to do more to keep New Yorkers safe.
There have been 1,374 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in New York, with 12 deaths.