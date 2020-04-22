(The Center Square) – As protests against his orders shutting down the state’s economy went on outside the Capitol on Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rejected the idea that economic woes were becoming a bigger threat to state residents than the coronavirus crisis that caused the shutdown in the first place.
Wednesday's protests are part of a series of demonstrations that have taken place across the country in the past few weeks. The governor was asked during his daily briefing on the viral pandemic if he could hear the protestors outside and what he thought of their concerns.
“The illness is death,” Cuomo replied. “How can the cure be worse than the illness if the illness is potential death?”
Asked about New Yorkers who have now gone weeks without paychecks and yet still have bills and expenses to pay, the governor said that unemployment checks and federal relief checks were intended to address exactly those concerns.
“We are moving heaven and earth to get the unemployment payments going,” he said. “So we get the economic anxiety. The question is, how do you respond to it, and do you respond to it in a way that jeopardizes public health and possibly causes more people to die?”
Online video footage from the scene of the protest showed a procession of cars honking their horns in support for at least a few dozen protesters standing on sidewalks near the Capitol. Many of those on foot appeared to be eschewing the masks that are required when in public by an executive order issued by Cuomo, and groups of individuals were congregating in defiance of social distancing rules.
“Small businesses need to reopen,” one speaker said through a bullhorn. “At small businesses, we cannot afford to keep writing checks week after week. We’ll give you the benefit of the doubt, Andrew. Let’s start opening up … like you said.”
Visible were protestors carrying signs with messages such as “Poverty is more dangerous than a virus” and flags with the “don’t tread on me” motto.
Cuomo said that anyone struggling to get through clogged phone lines to collect unemployment would get every dollar they’re entitled to, and he insisted that jobs were available for anyone who couldn’t subsist solely on government assistance.
“You want to go to work, go take a job as an essential worker,” he said. “Do it tomorrow. … You can get a job as an essential worker.”