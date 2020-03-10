(The Center Square) – Flanked by bottles of hand sanitizer, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a news conference provided an update on the state’s latest efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.
Cuomo, a Democrat, confirmed the state had 142 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, with the bulk – 98 – occurring within New Rochelle in Westchester County. By contrast, New York City has recorded 19 positive cases.
Other areas of the state with positive coronavirus confirmations include Nassau (17 cases), Rockland (four cases), Saratoga (two cases) and Suffolk and Ulster (one case each).
Cuomo said the disparities, which do not necessarily sync up with highly populated areas, illustrate the importance of taking precautionary measures.
“This is a relatively small community in New Rochelle … that makes the point about gatherings,” Cuomo said. “This communicates, transmits more easily than the flu, and in Westchester [County], what happened was there was a number of large gatherings – several hundred people – and it transmitted through that congregation.”
At the news conference, Cuomo encouraged residents across the state to continue maintaining as much normalcy as possible in life, but to be vigilant. Populations at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus, he said, should consider when and where to congregate in large social gatherings.
New Rochelle, in particular, has been designated a “hot spot,” Cuomo said, and his administration is conferring with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to most effectively address the issue.
“We will be talking about school closings in that area,” Cuomo said. “We have closed the schools now. The question will be duration, but we could be talking weeks.”
At the news conference, Cuomo also said legislation is being introduced to assist residents placed in quarantine and facing possible financial hardships.
“I think it’s especially important that if government is ordering a quarantine – even a voluntary quarantine – that places a hardship on a person, that person should get paid,” Cuomo said. “We have a significant number of people now on quarantine, and I don’t want to add to that burden that we’re creating.”
As for precautionary measures, Cuomo also used the news conference as a platform for introducing an in-house hand sanitizer, branded as New York State Clean. He said the manufacturer, Albany-based Corcraft, is manufacturing the product with 75-percent alcohol content.
Development of the product, Cuomo said, was designed to combat price gouging that has occurred online and in stores.
“Our current capacity is 100,000 gallons per week, and we’re going to be ramping up,” Cuomo said. “We’ll be providing this to governmental agencies, schools, the MTA, prisons, etc., because you can’t get it on the market, and when you get it, it’s very, very expensive.”
Cuomo also called on New Yorkers to keep the current pandemic in context. Of the state’s 142 confirmed cases, eight of the residents have been hospitalized; the balance of the residents is in quarantine.
“This hysteria that you see, this fear that you see, the panic that you see is unwarranted,” Cuomo said. “We have dealt with worse viruses.”