(The Center Square) – A second caution area is emerging in New York as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that enhanced COVID-19 testing teams will be sent to Oneonta.
It comes less than a day after SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras ordered the state college in the southern upstate town to switch to online-only instruction for the next two weeks. The fall semester started last Monday at SUNY Oneonta, and since then, the school has reported 105 positive cases of the coronavirus.
Last Thursday, Cuomo said any college that reported more than 100 cases would have to postpone in-person classes and go to remote learning for at least two weeks. The school noted that seven students are currently in isolation while 36 are in quarantine on campus.
The decision also comes after the Centers for Disease Control updated its weekly index to show that the overwhelming majority of reported coronavirus-related deaths – 94 percent – involved patients who had at least one other underlying health condition, such as a respiratory illness, diabetes, heart disease or another.
“COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned” for 6 percent of the coronavirus deaths reported to the CDC.
But Cuomo said colleges are serving as indicators of what may happen with COVID-19 later in the fall. He praised school officials for taking swift action to curb the spread, including the suspension of five students who hosted large unauthorized parties off campus.
“Let them explain that when they get home,” Cuomo said. “Well, we want to party in college. Now you can go home and party with your parents.”
Students actually are being encouraged to stay in their dorms or off-campus housing, but school officials will work with parents who want to pick up their kids. In addition, Cuomo is sending “SWAT teams” to Oneonta in a similar fashion as he did in western New York last week to deal with an uptick in cases there.
On Sunday, the western region reported a positivity rate of 2 percent. Gareth Rhodes, who serves on Cuomo’s COVID-19 task force, said the eight same-day testing sites will remain open in the region through Wednesday.
“The hospitalizations are ticking up, so we need a real alert in Western New York and we're going to continue testing, but we need increased compliance and we need the local governments to respond in Western New York,” Cuomo said.
While the state is dealing with upticks in cases in a couple areas, the Cuomo Administration continues to feel the heat from New York City residents growing frustrated about the lack of indoor dining. Those calls will likely grow louder as neighboring New Jersey allows its restaurants to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity starting on Friday.
Cuomo and his staff said there are at least a couple issues with reopening restaurants in the city. One is the density issue. More restaurants and smaller spaces will lead to a higher rate of transmission, state Budget Director Robert Mujica said.
Enforcement remains an issue as well. Cuomo has repeatedly criticized New York City officials on using the smaller sheriff’s department instead of the city’s police force to monitor compliance on outdoor dining, It’s why, he said, he had to send state Liquor Authority and state police officers to the city for enforcement.
“Who's going to check to make sure it's only 25 percent, and how good are they at checking?” Cuomo said.