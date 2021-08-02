(The Center Square) – Sarah Feinberg left her position as interim president of New York City Transit last week, but her departure from the state’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority may be short-lived.
Late last Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Janno Lieber would serve as the acting MTA board chair and CEO to replace Patrick Foye, who is leaving the state-operated transit system for the New York City metro area to become the interim president and CEO of Empire State Development.
The plan had been to split the MTA positions, with Leiber serving as CEO and Feinberg becoming the agency’s first female chairman. The Cuomo administration and lawmakers reached a deal in June regarding the move that included giving state senators confirmation powers over both positions. However, the state Legislature’s session ended in June without the Senate taking action.
In speaking to reporters Monday, Cuomo confirmed he still plans to split the chair and CEO positions and said the deal with lawmakers remains in effect.
“We couldn't get it all done in their time schedule, when they were going to leave,” the governor said. “The question became, when do they come back to take action? So I expect they will come back at some point, because we have other business we have to do also, and we'll sort it out at that time.”
News of the last-minute deal drew criticism from public watchdog groups, such as Reinvent Albany. That organization said the public’s trust would be undermined if state officials reversed a 2009 move to consolidate them – a move the group said happened through open public discussion and not in secret.
Feinberg, who served as the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration under President Obama, became the interim president for NYC Transit in February 2020. In an interview Friday on Fox 5’s Good Day New York, she said took the position on a temporary basis to oversee the city’s subways and bus lines knowing that the COVID-19 pandemic would be an issue.
“What I didn't expect with that was that it would be a 24/7 job for 18 months, and I have a 3-year-old, and I miss her,” said Feinberg, who tried to hold back tears as she talked.
Still, she said she’s still interested in becoming the MTA chair.
Later that evening, Leiber announced that MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano would become the interim president of NYC Transit and Demetrius Crichlow would serve as the senior vice president for subways.
During Monday’s news briefing, Cuomo added that MTA and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey workers have been added to his policy decision last week that required state workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day or adhere to weekly testing.
The governor added that counties and school boards need to follow suit.
"Everybody is talking about mask policies right now, but I don't believe a mask policy is going to be enough - we need to talk about a vaccination policy," the governor said.