(The Center Square) – New York City’s curfew “obviously wasn’t enough” to control the looting and violence that took place during protests Monday night and into the early Tuesday morning hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily briefing Tuesday.
However, even as President Donald Trump calls for cities and states to use National Guard troops to quell violence and threatening to bring in military forces in communities that don’t, Cuomo is resisting the urge to intervene in the nation’s largest city. For now, he believes the city’s law enforcement can do the job.
“First, the NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that,” Cuomo said. “Second, you have 38,000 NYPD people. It is the largest police department in the United States of America. Use 38,000 people and protect property.”
While Cuomo believes New York Mayor Bill de Blasio “underestimates” the scope and duration of the problem, he also thinks coming in with troops would only escalate and not resolve the situation.
Cuomo criticizing de Blasio is nothing new. However, the governor said the situation with the looting and violence that are offshoots of massive nationwide protests against police aggression is different from the COVID-19 emergency.
During the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, de Blasio said that schools should remain open, but Cuomo told reporters Tuesday that he had the authority to close schools. To bring in the National Guard without de Blasio’s request, Cuomo said he’d have to remove him.
He’s also not sure the National Guard is equipped to handle urban police matters. The NYPD, however, have, as Cuomo cited their work during the Crown Heights riots nearly 30 years ago, but they need to know they’re backed.
“Do your job, do what you've done in the past,” the governor said. “You know how you stopped looting in the past and how you stopped rioting in the past? Do that again. Whatever you're doing differently now, stop doing it and do what you did was effective. I think it's the deployment.”
The New York City Police Benevolent Association released a statement defending the city's officers from Cuomo's accusations.
"It's not our fault that our city and state governments can't plan and work together, but we are suffering the consequences," PBA President Patrick Lynch said. "Police officers are being run down, knocked down and almost shot on a night basis. The political tug of war between Albany and City Hall needs to stop, because it is putting police officers in danger."
Cuomo still supports the message behind the peaceful protests and is calling for a litany of civil rights reforms, ranging from outlawing chokeholds to eliminating funding disparities in public education. However, he’s also concerned that the demonstrations may cause an increase in coronavirus cases.
The state reported only 154 new cases on Monday, and just 58 deaths were reported statewide.
Tuesday also marked the first day that the state’s western region, which incudes Buffalo, entered Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan. Albany and the capital district are set to enter the second phase on Wednesday.
Despite the turmoil, New York City remains on pace to enter Phase One on Monday.