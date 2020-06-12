(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed four bills that make several significant reforms to law enforcement and civil rights in the state.
The signings came exactly one week after he called on Albany lawmakers to pass the reforms, which they did this week in quick order. The bills, part of Cuomo’s “Say Their Name” Agenda, ban law enforcement officers from using chokeholds to restrain individuals, allow for public review of police disciplinary records, establish the Attorney General as the independent prosecutor in cases when an individual dies after an encounter with law enforcement, and make false 9-1-1 calls based on race a crime.
The reforms become law less than three weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where four now-fired police officers have been charged in the killing. That incident has sparked protests across the country, including New York, calling for reforms.
“This is not just about Mr. Floyd's murder,” said Cuomo, who was joined at the signing by legislators, civil rights leaders and family members of New Yorkers killed by police. “It's about being here before. Many, many times before.”
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie called Friday’s signings a historic moment but one “I wish that we never had to deal with.” He also noted that he felt the bills would become partisan issues, but all four bills passed in his chamber by at least 50 votes.
“I think the entire world has just said, ‘Enough is enough is enough is enough,’” Heastie added.
Cuomo didn’t stop there. He also announced he would issue an executive order calling on the roughly 500 municipal governments and their police departments to devise strategies that modernize law enforcement tactics. Every city and county must detail use of force policies and how officers will de-escalate situations, and they must also have a “transparent” citizen complaint process, he said.
Cities and counties that fail to develop the policies and make them law by April 1 will become ineligible for state funding.
Cuomo said there’s a lack of trust between the public and the police that needs to be fixed.
“The only way to do it is to get in a room, get to the table, let everyone say their piece, and let's figure it out community by community, all across this state,” he said.
Not all, though, agree with the moves made in Albany this week. Police unions have opposed Cuomo’s agenda and claimed lawmakers haven’t engaged them in discussions.
In an op-ed for Crain’s New York Friday, the Police Benevolent Association of New York City President Patrick Lynch wrote that there is a disconnect between the calls for change and the need for public safety. They needn’t be mutually exclusive, but Lynch said that’s how legislators have acted.
“In a knee-jerk reaction to the mob in the street, state legislators have passed a raft of bills that will have a chilling effect on law enforcement,” Lynch wrote.