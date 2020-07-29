(The Center Square) – At the direction of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state of New York is making one of the biggest moves into wind power that the United States has ever seen.
Cuomo recently announced an offshore wind solicitation in an effort to develop up to 2,500 megawatts of renewable energy and complementary multi-port infrastructure investment. Combined with last year's solicitation which awarded close to 1,700 megawatts, the current solicitation is considered the largest in the nation’s history.
According to Newsday, the project features $400 million in public and private investment.
The governor’s office said the solicitation features a multi-port strategy and requirement for offshore wind generators to work with any of the prequalified New York ports to build key components or manage operations and maintenance activities.
The solicitation could bring New York closer toward its goal of 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035.
"During one of the most challenging years New York has ever faced, we remain laser-focused on implementing our nation-leading climate plan and growing our clean energy economy, not only to bring significant economic benefits and jobs to the state, but to quickly attack climate change at its source by reducing our emissions,” the governor said in a statement. “With these record-breaking solicitations for renewable energy and new port infrastructure, New York continues to lead the way with the most ambitious Green New Deal in the nation, creating a future fueled by clean, renewable energy sources.”
The deadline to submit a bid is October 20, 2020, with awards and contracts to be given out in the fourth and final quarter of 2020.