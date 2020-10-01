(The Center Square) – The Buffalo Bills may be able to welcome fans back to watch National Football League games, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
The governor’s comments come a day after the team said they had not received additional guidance from the state Department of Health on the matter.
“It’s something we’re looking at,” Cuomo said. “I spoke with the (NFL) commissioner (Roger Goodell). I understand the plans they’re working on.”
Cuomo added that he plans to visit the Orchard Park facility.
Professional sporting events have taken place in New York for more than two months, with Major League Baseball games being played in New York City and Buffalo. Buffalo served as the host for the Toronto Blue Jays after Canadian officials did not approve playing games in Toronto.
The New York Giants and New York Jets play their games in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and thus are outside New York state's jurisdiction.
New York has also hosted the U.S. Open tennis and golf tournaments as well as major college football games. In all those instances, including the MLB games, no fans were allowed in the stadiums.
On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz strongly suggested on Twitter that fans could return to Bills Stadium in a reduced capacity if certain COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.
“(I)f certain actions were taken (timed entry/exit, no tailgating, more), we believe we can accommodate up to 10% of the total crowd at future #Bills games,” Poloncarz tweeted. “This will required (sic) keeping the #coronavirus rate of infection down.”
As was reported today, if certain actions were taken (timed entry/exit, no tailgating, more), we believe we can accommodate up to 10% of the total crowd at future #Bills games. This will required keeping the #coronavirus rate of infection down. Read more:https://t.co/Ui0GaK1gqh— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) September 28, 2020
The stadium seats 71,870 fans.
The issue comes as more NFL teams are letting some fans pass through the turnstiles. For this upcoming weekend, Tampa Bay, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati, Carolina and Kansas City are expected to welcome fans. The Tennessee Titans have been scheduled to as well, but reports of players and staffers having tested positive led to a postponement of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.
Western New York was the site for an uptick in COVID-19 cases about a month ago, prompting Cuomo to send a “SWAT team” to the region and set up same-day testing locations.
On Wednesday, Cuomo said the region had a positivity rate of 1.1%, slightly higher than his desired bench mark of 1%. Currently, the statewide rate is 1.02, with the governor citing several hot spots downstate for that.
Without those hot spots, the state’s rate is 0.82%, he said.