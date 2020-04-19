(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday praised efforts to stymie COVID-19 but said state governments are going to need federal financial assistance.
The $2 trillion federal CARES Act did not include any direct assistance to state government, the governor said. The National Governors Association has asked for $500 billion in any future relief bills.
“If you starve state and local government, all that means is we have to turn around and reduce funding to the people who we are funding,” Cuomo said. “If we don’t get federal assistance, you are looking at education cuts of close to 50 percent in the state of New York where school districts would only get half the aid they got from the state last year. You are talking about cuts to hospitals from the state. I mean how ludicrous would it be to now cut hospital funding from state governments.”
The state reported an additional 1,300 positive COVID-19 cases and 507 more deaths Sunday, but the rate of infection seems to be declining, based on the number of hospitalizations, according to numbers released by Cuomo.
“We got up to a high point, and then we just stayed at the level for a while, but if the data holds, and if this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications, at this point, are that we are on a descent,” Cuomo said. “Whether or not that descent continues depends on what we do.”
Cuomo thanked everyone for doing their part to reduce the number of infections but said now is not the time to get “cocky” or “arrogant.”
“We still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do, and this virus has been ahead of us every step of the way,” Cuomo said. “We show that we can control the beast, and when you close down, you can actually slow that infection rate, but it’s only half time. We still have to make sure we keep that beast under control. We keep that infection rate down, we keep that hospitalization rate down as we now all get very eager to get on with life and move on.”
Any plan to reopen the economy has to be based on data that comes from testing, he said. And no one knows how many people had the virus.
“We are going to start here in the state of New York with antibody testing,” Cuomo said. “That will tell us, for the first time, what percent of the population actually has had the coronavirus and is now, at least short-term, immune to the virus."
Diagnostic tests also will increase and will be done in partnership with the federal government, the governor said.
Cuomo said all government officials have done a great job, citing Democrats, Republicans, local, federal and state officials.
“Government matters today in a way it has not mattered in decades, and it’s important the governments send the right signal and one message and there’s no confusion,” Cuomo said. “Because if people don’t have confidence in government right now, if they think there’s chaos or confusion or politics, that would be a terrible message to send.”