(The Center Square) – More than 100 school districts in New York still have yet to submit their reopening plans to the state, 10 days after the initial deadline, and on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out an ultimatum.
The tardy districts must submit a plan by Friday, or they won’t be able to offer in-class education this year.
“Maybe they just have determined that they don't want to open, which is the only logical conclusion,” Cuomo told reporters Monday. “But if they think they're going to open, then they have to have their plan in by Friday, period.”
Cuomo’s office posted a list online of the districts that have yet to submit to either the Department of Health or the Department of Education. However, there seems to be some question about that list. The list includes such school districts as Troy and Uniondale, both of which have their plans posted on their respective websites.
Erin Clary, a spokesperson for the Troy district, told The Center Square that officials in the Capital District community submitted the plan on July 31 and received confirmation.
“We have reached out for additional information,” Cleary said.
New York City, the governor said, submitted a supplemental plan to the one city officials submitted on July 31, and that plan is being reviewed.
In speaking to reporters earlier, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said there will need to be an adjustment period for everyone involved. Carranza said that parents need to get younger kids ready to wear a mask and make sure older kids understand that everyday routines, like lunch periods, will not be the same as before.
“We're going to be doing something for the first time on a vast scale,” the mayor said. “So, the first days, the first weeks are going to take getting used to.”
In addition to the school districts, Cuomo also lashed out again at the utility providers as thousands of New Yorkers still remained without power after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the state last week. In particular, he said both ConEd and PSE and G did a “lousy job” in restoring service.
As of Monday morning, ConEd said it had about 19,000 customers still without power, with about 15,000 of those residing in Westchester. The company also announced it expanded its claims policy allowing those who lost power for two days or more to get reimbursed for food or medicine.
Last week, Cuomo called on the Department of Public Service to investigate why utilities were unable to restore power more expeditiously. On Monday, he said that franchises could be revoked.
“I want the utilities to know that we do not abide by that the concept in New York that anything is too big to fail,” the governor said.