(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday once again fought against the notion of tax increases to make up for the $30 billion deficit the state’s budget faces over the next two years, but he offered a caveat to that if the federal government refuses to aid states and cities facing shortfalls in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Talking “hypothetically,” Cuomo suggested that any taxes raised should be raised nationwide.
“We talk all day long about how New York in competition with Florida and (North) Carolina and Texas,” the governor told reporters. “Now, you want to make New York raise their taxes to solve a problem that the federal government caused, and then put ourselves in a competitive disadvantage?”
Cuomo insisted that he’s not giving up hope that the federal government provides relief to his state and others, at least in the short term. At that point, his hopes hinge on former Vice President Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump in November and the Democrats taking the majority in U.S. Senate, which would allow a bill with much more spending to pass next year.
“If the Congress doesn't figure it out, there'll be mayhem in this country,” the governor said. “And there will be a different Congress in January.”
While Cuomo laid the state’s problems at the feet of the president, state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy offered a scathing rebuke, saying the governor has never accepted responsibility and that before the coronavirus pandemic, the state already faced a $7 billion budget deficit.
“New York has not been competitive in a single day of a single year of his decade-long tenure,” Langworthy said in a statement. "Every other state in the nation was doing better than New York pre-pandemic, and instead of using the virus as a wake up call to reform New York’s worst-in-the-nation tax and regulatory climate, he holds dishonest, delusional rants against the President who went above and beyond to give New York everything he asked for.”
The economic deficit is just one of the problems the state and, more specifically, New York City faces. Cuomo said he’s heard from people who left the city at the height of the pandemic and they compliment officials for their handling of the crisis. However, quality of life issues, such as higher crime rates, increased homelessness and a lack of cleanliness, remain unsettled.
“it's not as simple as if we got a big check tomorrow, all our problems would go away,” Cuomo said.