(The Center Square) – New York officials finally have a specific number for what the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has cost state coffers: $13.3 billion.
Since before the annual budget was completed at the start of this month, officials have been estimating that the state was looking at a $10 billion to $15 billion deficit related to the near cessation of revenue coming to the state. The number revealed Friday fell right in line with those estimates.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking at his daily briefing on the outbreak, also shared an estimate for losses expected during the state’s financial planning period of fiscal 2021 to 2024: $61 billion.
He rejected any idea that the state’s financial problems were in any way related to overspending or poor budgeting, insisting repeatedly that during his tenure, taxes had been consistently lowered.
“Our economy was growing, it was growing at a very high rate,” he said. “Our government spending has been at record lows. The spending increases – our taxes today are lower than the day I took office. … Tax rates on individuals, businesses are lower today than the day I took office. Every tax rate, as incredible as that sounds, are lower than the day I took office.”
Cuomo once again made the case that federal assistance was essential to prevent a variety of classes of workers from facing deep funding cuts.
“I’ve been talking about this for how long, two months?” he asked. “Two months. I said, how can you have a federal government in a position where they’re not going to provide funding to state governments and local governments. … When you don’t fund state and local, you know who you don’t fund? Police, fire, schoolteachers, school officials. What was the possible theory of funding large corporations but not firefighters, and not police and not health care workers?”
He also expressed disappointment in the state’s congressional delegation, calling out Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand by name for not taking seriously, in his eyes, his warnings that passing coronavirus relief packages without funding for states would leave governors empty-handed.
“I said to our senators, Schumer and Gillibrand, ‘don’t pass this past bill,’ that they just did, unless you have state and local funding, because they’re not going to do it,” he said. “As soon as the Senate acts, [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell turns around and says, “I’m not going to do it, the states should declare bankruptcy, bailout to the blue states. Bailout to the blue states.’”
The governor expanded upon his comments from Thursday comparing New York’s contributions to federal tax coffers in McConnell’s home state, Kentucky. And he said that if McConnell was serious about wanting to have states declare bankruptcy, he would have to push legislation through Congress to enable it to happen.
“I dare you [to pass such a bill],” Cuomo said. “And let the president sign that bill that says ‘I give the states the legal ability to declare bankruptcy. It’s your suggestion, Sen. McConnell. Pass the law, I dare you. And then go to the president and say, ‘sign this bill allowing states to declare bankruptcy.’ You want to send a signal to the markets that this nation is in real trouble? You want to send an international message the economy is in turmoil? Do that.”
Cuomo has previously stated that without federal assistance, the state would have no choice but to impose draconian cuts on education, health care and local government funding in order to comply with balanced budget requirements.
The budget passed this month is theoretically balanced if federal funding comes through, but the governor was given unprecedented powers to make adjustments during the fiscal year if it doesn’t, or if revenue comes in higher than projected.
He also pushed back against the idea that federal assistance would constitute a bailout of New York.
“Now [McConnell] wants to look at New York and say ‘we’re bailing you out?’” Cuomo said. "You’re bailing us out? Just give me my money back, Senator. Just give me my money back. I mean it’s just ridiculous. ‘States should declare bankruptcy.’ OK, senator, pass the bill that authorizes states to declare bankruptcy. Sign the bill, Mr. President.”