(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to prod federal authorities to take a more active role in testing for coronavirus, saying that the state only has the capacity to produce thousands of viral antibody tests per week at a time when millions are needed.
As the data on new cases has appeared to be more promising by the day over the course of the past week, the discourse has increasingly turned to how the economy and society can get back to some degree of normalcy after the worst has passed. Cuomo has repeatedly argued that testing is the only way to achieve that goal, and on Friday he insisted that the federal Defense Production Act is the key to having enough tests.
“If I had a Defense Production Act in the state, I would use it,” he said. “I don’t have that tool, the federal government does.”
President Donald Trump has used or threatened to use the DPA sparingly during the coronavirus crisis, preferring instead to hold it in reserve as a last resort negotiating tactic. Cuomo praised the president Friday for precisely that form of bargaining, but he said that when it comes to scaling up testing in a way that can allow tens of millions of people to return to work, there’s no other choice but to resort to invoking DPA powers.
“How do you make private sector companies do this? You don’t, if you’re a governor,” Cuomo said. “If you’re the president, you have something called the Defense Production Act. … We need a tremendous, mind-boggling increase in volume, quickly.”
Antibody tests can determine who has already had a coronavirus infection and has recovered. Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the president’s top advisers during the crisis, suggested Friday that it’s worth considering the issuance of identification that shows that the holder has recovered from coronavirus.
To Cuomo, testing is the key to avoiding a second wave – returning to normalcy, only to see the number of coronavirus cases spike once again. He noted news reports that pointed to second waves of infections in countries such as China and Italy.
“Is there going to be a second wave [in the U.S.]?” he said. “Let’s look at the countries that have gone through this reopening process, and what can we learn from them? … You go back and you look at the 1918 flu epidemic, that was over 10 months. … The second wave was worse than the first because the virus mutated, [and there was a] third peak.”
As to why the state can’t produce enough tests on its own, Cuomo said that no single state or private company can get its hands on enough of the raw materials needed to produce the antibody tests.
“We’ve been working with labs, we’ve been working with suppliers,” he said. “That is much easier said than done. … “[We] haven’t found a company that can get up to scale that quickly.
“I don’t believe it happens without a significant partnership with government,” he added. “You could use 10 million tests in New York tomorrow, just on going back to work.”
The governor was pleased to note that the number of patients currently in intensive care unit beds in New York declined for the first time since the outbreak began, yet another positive sign that the state might have reached the worst part of the crisis at a much lower level than had been predicted. But the number of deaths remained elevated, with another 777 fatalities linked to the virus, bringing the state’s total to 7,844 deaths.
As to why New York’s crisis wound up much less serious than any model had anticipated, Cuomo insisted that it was because no analysis could have predicted how well New York residents ultimately did in cooperating with calls to social distance and self-isolate.
“The statisticians, when they did their curve, did not know how New Yorkers would respond and didn't know whether or not New Yorkers would comply, and they didn't know how unified New Yorkers can be and how responsible they can be and how caring they are and how they rally for one another,” he said. “That's what they did not know, and that's what they couldn't count in those models.
“They couldn't count the spirit of New Yorkers and the love of New Yorkers to step up and do the right thing,” he added. “That's what they could not figure out on their computers.”