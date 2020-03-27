(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his daily coronavirus briefing, once again criticized the $2 trillion federal coronavirus aid bill that passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, saying it would force the state to cut education spending in the budget due April 1.
Speaking shortly before the vote Friday from a temporary hospital facility built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Javits Center in Manhattan, Cuomo said governors had been given assurances that the proposed legislation would help states address their budget woes in the face of the virus-induced shutdown of the economy.
“[But] they passed a bill that didn’t do that,” he said. “You know, this is math. We have no state revenues to speak of. We are going to have to dramatically cut our state expenses. You can’t spend what you don’t have. … The federal government only gave us $5 billion. It’s only for coronavirus expenses.”
As to how the state would address its expected $10 billion to $15 billion budget shortfall, Cuomo said their only real option was to cut from the single biggest discretionary budget item – education.
"We’re going to have to cut education aid, because that’s the number one expense," he said. "Health care, we can use the $5 billion from the feds for the coronavirus care."
The governor argued that by not providing the aid, members of Congress had essentially made the decision for New York.
“When they didn’t give the state funding, all they did was cut the education funding to the state of New York,” he said.
Even before the coronavirus crisis ignited, New York was looking at a $6 billion budget deficit, with no clear proposal as to how to fix it.