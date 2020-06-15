(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he will sign three additional bills into law that reform police practices statewide.
The new laws state that any officer must report when they fire a weapon within six hours of the incident, require police departments and court systems to track arrests for racial and demographic data, and mandate that officers tend to the physical or mental health needs of anyone they arrest or have in custody who requests those services.
Monday’s announcement follows a ceremony Cuomo held Friday where he signed bills into law that were part of his “Say Their Name” reform agenda. Those bills gave transparency to police disciplinary records, banned the use of chokeholds in restraining suspects, appointed the state Attorney General’s office as the prosecutor for cases when people are killed during law enforcement encounters, and criminalizes false 9-1-1 calls based on race.
Cuomo also signed an order calling on cities and counties in the state to codify their own law enforcement reforms by April 1 or face losing state funds.
Monday marked three weeks since George Floyd died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after police officers pinned him to the ground in response to a call about a possible counterfeit bill. Video shows one officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Four officers were fired and charged in the case, with Chauvin facing second-degree murder charges.
Floyd’s death also triggered protests that are still ongoing nationwide, including in New York, leading to the reforms Cuomo pushed.
“The outrage was right. The outrage was justified,” Cuomo said Monday. “What we do in New York is we take the outrage and we seize the moment … New York will be the place that actually makes the change. And we passed laws that have done just that.”
Cuomo made his announcement near the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, where he participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a biking and walking path on the bridge named for his late father.
He also provided updates on the state’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus. Cuomo announced the western New York region will enter phase three of the state’s reopening plan on Tuesday, and the Capital Region will enter it on Wednesday.
Both the rate of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to drop. On Sunday, the state reported 1,608 people in hospitals and 27 deaths because of the virus.