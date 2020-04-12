(The Center Square) – The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are aiming to put together a joint plan for reopening their economies in a coordinated fashion, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
Cuomo said he would be speaking to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont later Sunday to discuss ways they could synchronize the regional return to normalcy after the coronavirus crisis.
“It all has to be coordinated regionally,” he said during his daily briefing in Albany. “We closed everything down in a coordinated fashion, and we did it regionally. … That partnership is very important for our individual states and our collective states.”
Such coordination stands in stark contrast to the ongoing disconnect between Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over whether the city’s schools are officially closed down for the rest of the school year. De Blasio announced Saturday that he was closing the schools through June and stuck by that line on Sunday; Cuomo has insisted that the decision still has yet to be made.
“I understand the mayor’s position, he represents New York City and the position of ‘I think schools should be closed,’” Cuomo said Sunday. “That’s not an unreasonable position.”
But the governor once again made the case that declaring schools closed through June clashes with the concept of possibly reopening the economy in May. He argued that trying to have parents return to work without having the option of sending their children back to school would interfere with any effort to get businesses up and running again.
He insisted that in the wake of disease projection models from just a few weeks ago having proven to be incorrect, it was far too early to be making concrete plans for June.
“Whatever plan we come up with will be driven by data and science,” he said. “It will be coordinated [with the neighboring counties]. You can’t do one without the others. … You’re effectively saying businesses are closed through June because you can’t restart the economy fully without restarting schools.”
Ultimately, he said, local jurisdictions like the city will have to adhere to decisions made at the state level, just as they had to comply with his orders in March that shut down the lion’s share of the economy.
“I work cooperatively with all the local governments, and I hope Nassau County, Suffolk County, New York City, Westchester County, New Jersey, Connecticut, that we can all get on the same page,” he said. “That’s the ideal. But at the end of the day, there’s one page. There’s one page and there’s one plan.”
Even amid the discussion of getting back to normal, the death toll from COVID-19 cases remained alarming as the latest fatality numbers remained above 700 for the sixth consecutive day. The 758 deaths announced Sunday bring the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 9,385, still by far the most in the nation.
The numbers on new hospitalizations remained promising however, with a net increase of just 53 from the previous day, further reinforcing that the state seems to have reached a plateau in the crisis.
Cuomo announced a pair of new executive orders Sunday. One, inspired by a similar move by Murphy in New Jersey, will require employers to provide face coverings to essential workers who have to interact with the public, at the employers’ cost. The second will seek to expand who is eligible to receive an antibody test that can determine who has successfully fought off a coronavirus infection and is hoped to be immune from catching it again.
“That would be a prime person who could go back to work, because they theoretically have an immunity to the virus for a period of time,” Cuomo said.
In a separate event earlier Sunday, the governor made a brief appearance at Pathways Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home in the Albany suburbs, to return a few dozen ventilators that had been donated on behalf of the downstate crush of infections.
Cuomo said that word of the facility’s offer to share the ventilators had come at a particularly tough time personally and that it had buoyed his spirits when he needed it most.
“When things are at their worst, sometimes people are at their best,” he said. “And sometimes just when you need it, people can really show you how great they can be.”