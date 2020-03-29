(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday once again sought to step away from a political confrontation with President Donald Trump over the state and national responses to coronavirus, saying he agreed with the president’s decision to issue a travel advisory rather than putting the state into some sort of quarantine.
But the governor also appeared to criticize the president over floating the idea of a quarantine publicly, saying that it has caused a panic among some residents of the state.
Cuomo delivered his daily briefing from Albany and, as is the norm now, had grim numbers to report. With 7,195 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the past 24 hours, the state reached 59,513 total cases. And the number of deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus spiked again, jumping from 728 to 965.
Asked about the president’s decision not to quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Cuomo praised Trump’s ultimate decision.
“This is not a lockdown, it is a travel advisory to be implemented by the states, in essence,” Cuomo said, adding that it was consistent with measures already in place in the state. “I support what the president did because it confirms what we’ve been doing.”
But later in the briefing, when asked why New York didn’t move faster to shut down the economy and try to head off the virus before it spread across the state, Cuomo said making drastic moves too quickly can have negative effects.
“Shutting it down is a very drastic measure,” he said. “But I think we were one of the first. … You want to do it in a way that doesn’t create more fear and more panic. … People called all night long about the mandatory quarantine comment that the president made as he was getting into a helicopter. … It really panicked people, they were going to leave the city last night.”
Cuomo also addressed another political dust up that arose in recent days, saying that the governor of Rhode Island, Democrat Gina Raimondo, had agreed in a phone call with him Saturday night to rescind an executive order that saw police in that state stopping drivers with New York license plates when they crossed the state line.
“I don’t think the order was called for, I don’t think it was legal, I don’t believe it was neighborly,” he said. “And I thank her very much for reconsidering her position.”
The governor showed a bit of emotion during the session, getting choked up when discussing a police officer and nurse who had died as a result of coronavirus infection.
“Being a first responder today, being a public health official, working in a hospital, working with senior citizens, this is really an act of love and courage,” he said. “I don’t even have the words to express my admiration for them.”
The standing work-from-home order directed at all nonessential workers in the state was extended to April 15, and Cuomo allowed that that would be a tough pill to swallow for those hoping to celebrate Passover and Easter in that time frame. But he said that with the apex of the crisis still approaching, there was no responsible way to consider easing restrictions yet.
“Density is the enemy here for this particular time,” he said. “Worship the way you can, but the gatherings are just not a good idea.”
Cuomo, who often speaks about the projected need for hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators and other equipment in specific terms, was reluctant to offer a set number when asked what the projections show as far as the number of deaths the state might see. But he did indicate that his belief was that the state is still a ways away from seeing the death toll slow.
“I don’t see how you look at those numbers and see anything less than thousands of people passing away,” he said. “I hope it’s wrong, but …”