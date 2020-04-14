(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded to a wave of criticism from President Donald Trump on Tuesday, devoting much of his daily briefing on the coronavirus crisis to rejecting the president’s claims of “total” authority over the next phase of the nation’s response.
Over the several weeks of the crisis that has claimed the lives of 10,834 New York residents, including another 778 reported Tuesday, Trump and Cuomo have taken pains to put aside their historic disagreements and have frequently praised one another for their respective actions in combating COVID-19.
But this week that relationship took a turn Monday after Cuomo led a coalition of seven Northeast states to form a council to look at creating a regional plan for reopening the economy after the outbreak begins to wane. Later the same day, California, Oregon and Washington announced a similar plan for the West Coast.
Trump took umbrage at the governors’ moves, announcing during his briefing Monday evening that "when somebody's president of the United States, the authority is total.” He continued that rhetoric on Twitter on Tuesday, with one tweet calling out Cuomo personally and another suggestion that the actions of the governors were mutinous.
“Tell the Democrat Governors that ‘Mutiny On The Bounty' was one of my all time favorite movies,” Trump wrote. “A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!”
Cuomo said later Tuesday that he wasn’t interested in fighting the president, but he also insisted that Trump’s theory of presidential power was contrary to what’s laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
“We don’t have a king in this country,” Cuomo said. “We didn’t want a king. So we have a constitution and we elect a president. The states, the colonies formed the federal government. The federal government did not form the states. It’s the colonies that ceded certain responsibility to a federal government, all other power remains with the states. It’s basic to our constitution and that federal-state relationship.”
The governor also turned aside any implication that governors were engaging in anything like a mutiny, insisting repeatedly that he had no interest in picking fights with the president.
“I didn’t follow the exact meaning of the tweet, but the basic essence of the tweet was that he was not happy with governors and that this was a mutiny,” he said. “The president is clearly spoiling for a fight on this issue. The worst thing we can do in all of this is start with political division and start with partisanship.”
He conceded that it might make sense for the federal government to take a more active role in some respects when it comes to the recovery, and he said he was happy to have those discussions with the White House. He pointed out some areas where he thought it would make perfect sense for the federal government to take over responsibilities currently being handled by the states or to support the states – testing for the virus and providing funding for recovery efforts.
Cuomo detailed a long list of steps that still must be taken to continue fighting the pandemic and to then bring the economy back in an orderly fashion, and he said that states simply don’t have the budgetary resources to fund those activities with revenue near zero.
“Where’s the funding for states to help do this?” he asked. “I’m broke. There’s no fancy way to say that. We have a $10 billion deficit. … I don’t have two nickels to rub together, and the past federal legislation didn’t give us anything.”
In a repeat of one of his main complaints when states were scrambling for ventilators and personal protective equipment for health care workers, Cuomo said that now that 50 states were competing with one another to acquire the materials needed to conduct testing – a role that should have fallen to the federal government, he said.
“I would say to the federal government, you take that piece,” he said. “Don’t replicate the 50 state pandemonium. You want to talk about an increased federal role, let FEMA do the testing. … Why am I now competing for private testing capacity and private testing machines with Illinois and California? I want to get out of the eBay competition business for vital medical equipment and now vital testing. I would say to the president, ‘you take it, God bless you.’”
But despite his frequent protestations that he had no interest in taking on the president politically, the governor also emphatically and repeatedly argued that the president’s claims of authority over the states were inappropriate.
“There are many things you can debate in the constitution because they’re ambiguous; this is not one of those things that is ambiguous,” Cuomo said, chuckling. “So that statement cannot stand. And it’s not only violative of the constitution, it’s violative of the very concept of democracy. I mean, this was the first battle, do we want a king or do we want a president? And we opted for a president. So that statement cannot stand, period.”
“His proclamation is that he would be king,” the governor said. “That’s what a king is. A king has total authority. That statement cannot stand.”
Cuomo did say that there was one scenario only where he would envision himself engaging in an open dispute with Trump.
“He has no fight here,” the governor said. “I won’t let it happen, unless he suggested that we do something that would be reckless and endanger the health or welfare of the people of the state, then I would have no choice. But shy of that, I put my hand out to say, let’s do this together.”