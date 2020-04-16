(The Center Square) – New York’s stay-at-home order, which was scheduled to expire April 29, was extended Thursday to May 15 as part of ongoing efforts to constrain the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected hundreds of thousands of state residents.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also added new rules about when face coverings must be worn, saying New Yorkers must wear them on public transportation and that drivers for ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft must do so, too. The rules go into place Friday at 8 p.m.
The increased restrictions come as momentum builds for progress on reopening the economy, as New York, the state with by far the most diagnosed infections and most deaths during the pandemic, is still reporting elevated numbers. On Thursday, the previous day’s data showed another 606 deaths and 8,505 positive cases. For the duration of the outbreak, the state has reported 12,192 fatalities and 222.284 positive cases.
The new face covering rules followed a directive on Wednesday that requires New York residents to wear face coverings whenever they go somewhere in public where social distancing is impossible. He acknowledged Thursday the latest moves were unpopular, saying he’d received many phone calls from unhappy residents accusing him of governmental overreach.
“Some people think that this is all a fabrication and a political conspiracy,” he said. “To them I say, if you don’t think 600 people died yesterday, and if you don’t think that's a problem, I disagree with you. If you doubt that 600 people died, I’ll bring you to see the 600 people.”
Cuomo did note a number of metrics reported by the state showed positive signs Thursday. Intensive care unit admissions and intubations were both down, and the number of total COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 18,000 for the first time in more than a week.
Anticipating a planned announcement later Thursday from President Donald Trump on how the country can move forward on reopening the economy after the virus begins to wane, the governor said it was important for the various levels of government to combine forces to grow testing dramatically.
“I’m very much looking forward to the federal government’s willingness to tackle this, understanding that it will be imperfect at best,” he said. “But if we work together, we can do better than any of us could do alone. And that’s what this is all about. You’re not going to achieve optimum performance. You can’t put together this national system with perfection.”
He also expanded on his comments from Wednesday about the undetermined first days of the reopening, though he wouldn’t speculate on when that might occur. He said the state would work in concert with the business community to identify the most essential businesses to a recovery and would want to hear from them on what steps they can take to prevent spreading the virus as they resume operations.
“How many people can continue to work from home and the business still work?” he asked. “How do you socially distance in the workplace? Can you socially distance in your workplace? What are your new normal procedures and practices? … How are you going to interact with the public in a way that keeps the public safe? … Tell us how you intend to organize and conduct your business, and can you do it in a way that poses a lower risk.”
Cuomo scoffed at reports that President Trump had accused New York City of inflating its death toll, saying that while he hadn’t seen the president’s remarks, he had a hard time believing any jurisdiction would want to do such a thing.
”Why would NYC want to inflate a death toll?” he asked. “I mean, that doesn’t make a lot of sense. It’s bad enough as it is, it’s painful enough as it is, why would you want to inflate a death toll? I don’t know, but it sounds even more bizarre than usual that anyone would want to do that.”
He further explained that there was a perceived discrepancy because the city had begun reporting presumed COVID-19 deaths, at the direction of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that those numbers were not added to the city’s official death toll. He said that the state would also be looking to report such numbers in the coming days.
“Could people be dying at home because of the coronavirus and we’re not counting them? Yes,” he said. “Was this a rough estimate? Yes. So now we’re trying to refine the estimate, other categories, other possibilities.”