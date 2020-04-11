(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday bluntly rejected the announcement earlier in the day by New York City’s mayor that the city’s schools would be closed down for the remainder of the school year.
Cuomo, during his late morning news conference, dismissed the announcement by Mayor Bill de Blasio as “his opinion” and insisted that such a decision wasn’t going to be made anytime in the next few days.
“I understand the mayor’s position,” Cuomo said. “When we made the decision to close the schools, we made it for the entire metropolitan region. … You can’t make a decision just in New York City without coordinating that decision with the whole metropolitan region because it all works together.
The governor described the move to close all schools statewide in mid-March as one that he alone was empowered to make and insisted that further such decisions would similarly be in his hands.
“Any decision to reopen them will also be a coordinated decision,” he said. “The mayor has an opinion on New York City. … But I want to coordinate all those opinions and reopen them at the same time.”
De Blasio, during his own briefing earlier in the day, had only acknowledged the state’s authority in terms of seeking an extension of a waiver from the requirement that schools hold in-person classes for at least 180 days.
“We’ll be working with the state of New York,” de Blasio said. “We want to work with the state in many ways, as we have throughout this crisis, but one of the specific ways is that the state regulations officially require that all school systems around the state have kids in the classrooms for 180 days. Those regulations have been waived to date all over the state, we’re going to work with the state to continue that waiver so that we can see the school year through, but again with distance learning, not with our kids in their school buildings.”
Asked whether the dissonant messages from governor and mayor would be confusing to the parents of New York City schoolchildren, Cuomo argued that they should simply rely on his assertion that no decision has been made.
“I reject any elected official or any expert who says, ‘I can tell you what's going to happen four weeks from today,” he said. “I reject it. … I hear it, but I'm not prepared to act on it. … I hear it all, we’ll discuss it, we’ll coordinate, but at the end of the day the decision must be at a minimum for the metropolitan area, hopefully statewide, ideally regional with Connecticut and New Jersey. So that’s my goal.”
Noting that de Blasio had also suggested that businesses could be up and running sometime in May, Cuomo expressed bafflement at how the mayor could reconcile that with his assertion that schools should be closed until June. The governor argued that it would make no sense to ask workers to start returning to their jobs without a school system prepared to offer child care resources as it usually would.
“I think you have to coordinate the business with the schools,” Cuomo said. “Schools also do day care effectively for a large percentage of the New York City population. … It’s not going to be decided in the next few days, because we don’t know.”