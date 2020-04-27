(The Center Square) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said parts of New York likely will begin to reopen May 15, but warned local officials and businesses that they need to be ready with smart guidelines to protect workers and others.
Cuomo said certain regions in the state that are seeing much fewer cases of COVID-19 will need to coordinate reopening plans so everyone is following the same rules.
"Big question is reopening, especially for those places with less of an issue to begin with," Cuomo said. "Know what you are doing before you do it."
Cuomo's current “New York on Pause” order is set to expire May 15. He said he would extend that order in New York City and other areas with higher numbers of coronavirus cases.
"But in some parts of the state, some regions, you can make the case that we should unpause on May 15. But you have to be smart about it," he said.
Noting that localities still have more than two weeks before his order pauses, Cuomo said local officials should be talking to each other and businesses about what opening up will look like.
"How do you do social distancing? How do you do monitoring?" he said. "Are you going to take the temperature of people before they walk through the door?"
The governor said CDC guidelines say that there should be 14 days of declines in the number of COVID-19 cases, including hospitalizations, before locations should reopen.
"What precautions are going to be in place? Part of this is on the businesses," Cuomo said, adding that business leaders will need to take a lead role in creating safe work environments before they can reopen. Hospital capacity in each region also will be important.
The governor said New York is still seeing about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, something that he wants to see start to decline. He said 337 more people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, "still tragic but on the decline."