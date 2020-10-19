(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he anticipates making changes to the COVID-19 clusters he announced two weeks ago and that those updates will be announced on Wednesday.
That comes on the heels of the governor making tweaks over the weekend to his cluster approach to containing the virus. The micro-cluster approach is based on the tack the state took in Orange, Rockland and Broome counties and Brooklyn and Queens.
That approach has been met with some opposition, especially among religious groups that sought to block Cuomo’s mass gathering limitations for worshipping services. However, the governor said it focuses efforts on a block-by-block basis, which means the state can reshape the clusters as positivity rates change.
More importantly, he said it keeps the business and gathering limited to only those areas, meaning other parts of the city and county aren’t as affected.
“The restrictions are only neighborhood-wide,” he said. “Now that neighborhood may not like it, but it's only a neighborhood.”
Cuomo touted the state’s testing program for giving officials the information it needs to identify clusters.
Of the current clusters, Cuomo said the positivity rate is doing better in Queens than it is in the other areas.
The governor also spoke Monday about what will be needed to administrate vaccines to residents. That’s a day after the state unveiled a draft of its plan to disseminate doses of the vaccines, focusing first on high-risk populations and essential health workers before moving on to other residents.
Cuomo said distributing and administering the vaccine will be a great logistical challenge. He noted that New York has conducted more COVID-19 tests than any other state, but that number of tests is 13 million over a seven-month span.
New York state’s population is nearly 20 million.
“Administering a vaccine is going to make testing look simple [by comparison],” he said.
Also over the weekend, the governor announced two significant business reopening plans. On Sunday, Cuomo said ski resorts in the state could reopen at 50 percent indoor capacity starting Nov. 6. The day before that, he announced movie theaters in select counties can reopen at either 25 percent capacity or a maximum of 50 people, whichever is less. Other guidelines will be enacted, including mask, social distancing and air filtration requirements.
The plan to allow people back in movie theaters excludes New York City for now as well as other counties where the positivity rate currently exceeds 2 percent on a 14-day rolling average. That currently excludes 12 counties – Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Greene, Orange, Rockland, Schuyler, Steuben and Tioga – from reopening their screens