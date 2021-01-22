(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s call to legalize marijuana use in New York state could bring in $300 million in annual tax revenue, he said recently, but the figure has come into question from outside analysts.
Faced with deepened financial shortfalls this past year from the pandemic, Cuomo on Jan. 6 announced a proposal to create a new Office of Cannabis Management amid his 2021 State of the State.
The maneuver within Cuomo’s office inches New York closer to joining 30 percent of the country’s states that already have legalized recreational cannabis in some form. The number of states legalizing marijuana use grew from 11 to 15 after the November election.
In his new year announcement, Cuomo cited a number of ways cannabis legalization could mend the state’s economy, including excise taxes to regulate the industry.
In touting his new initiative, Cuomo also said it would create new entrepreneurial opportunities, particularly in economically challenged areas of the state and within minority communities.
“Not only will legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provide the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it also allows us to directly support the individuals and communities that have been most harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition,” Cuomo said.
Multiple organizations, including Pew Charitable Trusts, have examined how states with legalized marijuana laws have fared financially with the added income stream.
Since the first two states – Colorado and Washington – legalized cannabis in 2012, there is not a deep well of historical data. But based on what has happened elsewhere, Pew researchers hinted at the potential swift infusion of income, followed by declines.
“Recreational marijuana may provide a burst of revenue upon introduction, but policymakers should not expect consistent growth over the long term,” Pew analysts Jeff Chapman, Adam Levin and Alexandria Zhang wrote in a Dec. 8 article in response to the November results.
While there is nearly a decade of data available on legalized marijuana use in two states, the trio of researchers in their report said gauging revenue projections into the immediate future can be challenging because of last year’s volatility.
“The 2020 downturn – driven by a disease that has prompted significant shifts in individual behavior – could prove especially difficult for forecasters trying to predict how much states could collect in marijuana taxes,” they wrote.
Because of the number of unknowns, the Pew researchers recommended policymakers with legalized marijuana on the books take a conservative approach to budgeting.
“If states are considering using the funds for ongoing spending priorities that require sustainable revenue streams, they should be careful about relying too heavily on marijuana taxes,” Chapman, Levin and Zhang wrote.
Despite all the unknowns, researchers with the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank, said there is reason to believe a cannabis tax can provide some form of a meaningful revenue source, pointing out market demand within the country is valued at $60 billion.
“With these numbers in mind, from a pure tax policy perspective, there is great incentive to legalize marijuana,” Ulrik Boesen of the Tax Foundation said.
But Boesen offered a similar caveat to the analysis within Pew: “While excise taxes should not be considered a tool to raise funds for general spending, due to their narrow bases and distortionary effects, other taxes … levied on newly legal businesses can provide meaningful revenue for all levels of government.”