(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized federal officials Wednesday for changing COVID-19 guidelines on testing and quarantining, saying the Trump administration is exerting political influence over public health.
Earlier in the week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it no longer called for travelers leaving coronavirus hot spots to quarantine for 14 days and instead recommended people to follow state or local guidelines.
In addition to that, the agency revised its recommendation for who needs testing. The new policy says people who maintained close contact with an infected individual does “not necessarily” need to be tested if they’re asymptomatic. Close contact is defined as being within six feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or more.
The changes left Cuomo apoplectic.
“These will be indefensible actions in the light of history,” he said. “Indefensible. What possible rationale is there to say, ‘You're in close contact with a COVID positive person and you don't need a test?’”
With less than 10 weeks until Election Day, and Trump behind in the polls, the governor said the president’s reelection strategy is to say COVID-19 is no longer a problem and that the economy is rebounding.
“I've spoken to health experts from around the globe,” Cuomo added. “None of them will say that this makes any sense from a health point of view. The only plausible rationale is they want fewer people taking tests, because as the president has said if we don't take tests, you won't know that people are COVID positive, and the number of COVID positive people will come down.”
Cuomo didn’t just vent about the CDC. He also criticized Trump for announcing he’d nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to the permanent position. The governor has been especially critical of Wolf and his department, especially since DHS removed New York from the Trusted Traveler program in February.
The state was allowed back in the program last month. Cuomo claimed victory, saying Wolf made false statements about the state and that it was the only one that had a “Green Light Law” that kept federal authorities from state motor vehicle records. In actuality, 15 other states had similar laws but did not get blocked by DHS.
Cuomo said Wolf and acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli’s actions showed they’re “thugs.”
“Rather than advance them for nomination, they should be advanced for investigation,” the governor said. “And I do hope the House of Representatives does do the investigation.”