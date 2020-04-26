(The Center Square) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined a plan for reopening New York's economy that includes input from the business and healthcare industries and taking a regional approach as the number of new COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths were at numbers not seen since March 31.
New COVID-19 cases since Saturday were at 1,000 and the number of deaths related to the virus over the past 24 hours was 367. State officials are still watching the numbers, Cuomo said.
The “New York on Pause” order is in effect until May 15.
The reopening plan announced Sunday is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that says the state should first see the hospitalization rate decline for 14 consecutive days.
“The federal government leaves it up to the states, it’s up to governors but they also give guidance and, in this case, I think the CDC guidance is right,” Cuomo said during his news conference.
There is no exact date as to when the plan will begin, the governor said.
“If you don’t have 14 days of decline, nobody would say be reckless and open anyway, right?” Cuomo said. “That doesn’t help any business leader in the state.”
Once the state has met the CDC requirements, reopening will be done in phases, the governor said.
“Phase one of reopening will involve construction and manufacturing activities and within construction and manufacturing, those businesses that have a low risk,” Cuomo said. “Phase two would then be a business by business analysis using the matrix that we discussed – how essential a service does a business provide, how risky is that business and how important is it that business reopen.”
The state will be asking businesses to conduct the analysis and it will be “very much up to businesses,” Cuomo said.
“They have to think about how they are going to reopen with this ‘new normal,’” Cuomo said. “What precautions are they going to take in the workplace?”
Two weeks will be left between phases, which is the incubation period of the virus, the governor said. The plan does have caveats, including the continued closing of attractions or events that attract a large number of people.
“You can’t do anything in any region that would increase the number of visitors to that region,” he said. “It’s possible when you open something in Syracuse, you open something in the North Country where you now see license plates coming in from Connecticut, New Jersey, people from downstate all coming to that area because they have been locked down and they are looking for an activity. So that’s something we have to pay attention to.”
Downstate, which includes the New York City area, presents the most challenges with coordination for transportation, state parks, schools and beaches, Cuomo said.
“Some people even need a new economic model,” he said, noting that the sports industry may have to look at playing without an audience.
Summer activities, a special focus on public housing, low-income communities, food banks and childcare must be part of the plan, the governor said.
“You can’t go back to where you were,” Cuomo said. “We are not going backwards.”
The new plan would include the continued monitoring of hospitalizations, antibody testing and diagnostic testing, Cuomo said.