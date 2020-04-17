(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking to knit together the 300-plus lab facilities in the state that can conduct coronavirus testing into a single system as a means to dramatically expand the state’s ability to identify cases and, hopefully, start to move toward a return to normalcy.
The governor announced Friday that he would be issuing an executive order that puts the state Department of Health in charge of coordinating the effort. He said that it would be akin to his administration’s move to get disparate hospital systems working together in recent weeks and that it was the only way to make significant headway in ramping up testing.
“You now have 300 laboratories and hospitals across the state that do virology testing,” he said during his daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak. “How do we get 300 private labs and hospitals to become one system statewide to do testing for COVID, and how do we get them all coordinated? This is something that has never been done before and is going to be a tremendous undertaking.”
Cuomo said the order would apply to private labs, and he said that he had the power to do so because the labs are licensed by the state.
Even if such coordination is successful, he said, there remains a sticking point – insufficient chemical supplies for creating tests in the numbers needed to apply to the state’s population of 19 million people. The main obstacle, the governor said, is that many of the chemicals are only produced in China.
“Everything goes back to China,” he said, noting that the virus originated in China and the search for personal protective equipment for health care workers also led to China. “And China is now in a position where they’re being asked globally for these reagent chemicals, and that is a piece of the equation that I can’t figure out, and that’s why the federal government has to be part of this approach and part of this answer.”
He took issue with what he sees as federal officials' reluctance to step in and help solve the problem with acquiring the chemicals.
"'Reopening is up to the states,'" he said. "That’s the federal decree. It’s up to the governors, the governors will decide. … OK, it’s up to the states. But don’t ask the states, don’t give them this massive undertaking that has never been done before, and then not give the any resources to do it.
"That is passing the buck without passing the bucks," he added. "Passing the buck, which is the opposite of 'the buck stops here.' The buck doesn’t stop here, I’m passing the buck, and I’m not passing the bucks, I’m not giving the financial assistance to actually perform the responsibility."
The governor's remarks appeared to grab the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted his displeasure with the governor while the briefing was going on and sparked a back and forth with the governor.
On the positive news front, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 cases continued to decline, with a graphic the governor shared of the recent trends showing the beginnings of a downward slope. Cuomo said daily intensive care admissions and intubations were down, as well.
But the progression of deaths continued, with another 630 New Yorkers succumbing to the virus, which brings the state’s death toll since the outbreak began to 12,822.
The governor said that even amid the news of positive indicators, it was important to remember that the battle was still in its first phase.
“You still have 2,000 people coming in the [hospital] door [with coronavirus infections] every day,” he said. “So don’t get cocky, don’t get arrogant, we’re in control. No. You’re not in crisis because you can control the beast, but you’re only controlling the beast because of what you’re doing. That’s where we are.
“We’re starting to transition to another place,” he added. “What’s the other place? It’s going to be the second half of this situation, which is unpausing. This situation we’re in now is unsustainable.”