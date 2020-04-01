(The Center Square) – New York City’s playgrounds have been ordered closed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, saying that despite constant warnings, city residents have failed to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The governor announced the decision during his daily news conference from Albany on the state’s response to the still-growing outbreak. To place the decision in context, he displayed two charts, one that showed the projected need for hospital beds and ventilators if social distancing is effective, and one that showed the projections if it isn’t.
With social distancing, the projections show, the state is likely to require 75,000 beds at the height of the crisis – what Cuomo calls the apex – and 25,000 ventilators. But if social distancing is not effective, the need rises to 110,000 beds and 37,000 ventilators.
“The higher models, we don’t even have a chance of meeting that capacity anyway,” he said. “You say 110,000 beds, there’s no possible way we could get there.”
Cuomo had expressed frustration for several days that despite repeated warnings, reports were still coming in of activity continuing as normal in New York City’s parks and playgrounds. Even after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered police to enforce social distancing, the problem continued.
“We’re going to take more dramatic actions,” Cuomo said. “We are going to close down the New York City playgrounds. … You can’t play basketball, you can’t come in contact with each other.
“No density, no basketball games, no close contact, no violation of social distancing,” he said. “That’s the rule.”
He also responded to reports that NYPD officers were being lax when it came to enforcing de Blasio’s social distancing directive.
“The NYPD has to get more aggressive,” he said. “Period. Period. ‘Well, it’s not a law enforcement issue.’ It is.”
The state continues to lead the nation by far in diagnosed cases of coronavirus infection and deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. The death toll Wednesday was up to 1,941, and 7,917 new cases bring the total during the outbreak up to 83,712 in the state.
New York’s death toll represents about 45 percent of all the deaths in the United States thus far.
Cuomo noted that federal government projections estimate a death toll of about 16,000 New Yorkers by the time the outbreak wanes. Given that that would represent 16 percent of all national deaths in the latest estimates, he said, it shows that the outbreak is a national problem, not just a New York problem.
He also displayed a chart that suggested that widespread deaths from COVID-19 could continue well beyond New York’s expected apex in late April.
“This model projects you’re going to have a high death rate through July,” he said. “If this model is correct, this could go through the summer.”