(The Center Square) – Angered by media reports that showed New York City subway cars filled with homeless residents, Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to come up with a plan to address the situation.
The governor also directed the MTA to put forth a proposal to disinfect every train car at least once a day.
“I want a full plan, how do we disinfect every train every night, period,” he said during Wednesday’s daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak. “Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before.”
The orders come after a New York Daily News report this week that led Cuomo to question the safety of city residents using the subways to get to work during the pandemic.
Cuomo said that the problem with homeless New Yorkers congregating on the subways was one the MTA had been struggling with for some time.
“You’re going to have to get homeless people into shelters where they can get housing and the services they need, so that’s a second operation,” he said. “The MTA has been going back and forth with the [New York City Police Department] about this for weeks and weeks and weeks.”
He noted that while crime overall is down significantly across the state as the economy remains shut down to fight the spread of disease, that hasn’t necessarily been the case on MTA trains.
“Some crimes are up in the subways even though ridership is down 90 percent,” he said. “I don’t even know how mathematically that is possible.”
State officials reported another 330 New York residents died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The state’s cumulative death toll rose to 18,015, still by far the most of any state in the nation.
The governor also said he was issuing an executive order to allow hospitals in many of the state’s counties to begin offering elective procedures again. In many parts of the state where the outbreak hasn’t been as dire as New York City and its surrounding suburbs, hospitals are having to consider reducing staff without revenue from elective procedures.
He once again berated U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for his comments last week suggesting that states should go bankrupt rather than rely on financial support from Washington, and he added criticism for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for similar comments this week.
Cuomo reiterated his arguments that any financial relief for a state like New York would be justified because, he says, his state pays more in taxes to the federal government than it receives in services, while states like Kentucky and Florida are the opposite.
“If there was ever a time that one could reasonably believe you could put aside partisan politics, if there was ever going to be a moment where we could say, ‘you know what, let’s stop just for one moment, the partisanship, the ugliness, the anger, the deception, let’s just stop for one moment – if there was going to be one moment to hit the pause button, the moment would be now,” Cuomo said.
Standing in contrast, he said was the support New York has received from individual Americans from all over the country, including those who volunteered to fill in for medical care worker shortages. And he displayed a wall festooned with homemade masks that had been sent in by random people from across the nation.
He said those displayed on the wall were just a few of thousands that had been sent in.
“This is just people’s way of saying ‘we care and we want to help,’” he said. “This is what this country is about, and this is what Americans are about. A little bit more of this and a little bit less of the partisanship and the ugliness, and this country would be a better place.”