(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that all voters be allowed to cast absentee ballots in the June 23 primary election, reacting to reports of long lines in Tuesday’s presidential primary in Wisconsin.
“I’ve seen lines of people on television voting in other states,” he said Wednesday during his daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak in the state. “This is totally nonsensical. God bless them for having such diligence for their civic duty that they would go stand on a line to vote.”
The presidential primary for New York had been scheduled for April 28, but Cuomo opted days ago to push it back to coincide with the state and local elections set for June 23. That move, and the decision to allow universal absentee voting, are intended to help with social distancing and lessen the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
And the governor emphasized Wednesday that social distancing has been the key to keeping the virus from spiraling completely out of control in the state that leads the nation in diagnosed cases and deaths.
“What we have done and what we are doing is actually working, and it’s making a difference,” he said. “We took dramatic action in this state, … and it’s working, it is flattening the curve.”
There were just 586 new hospitalizations since Tuesday’s briefing for COVID-19 patients, continuing what is now a four-day trend of significantly lower admissions than were seen in the previous 10 days.
On the other hand, the death toll continues to spike, with another 779 recorded, bringing the state’s total to 6,268. That’s about 44 percent of the nation’s 14,183 deaths from COVID-19.
Cuomo once again noted that deaths, as a lagging indicator, will continue to trail other key data points. Even once the new onset of cases starts to actually decline, the number of deaths from those fighting serious cases could remain elevated.
“The number of deaths will continue to rise as those hospitalized for a longer period of time pass away,” he said. “The longer you are on a ventilator, the less likely you will come off the ventilator.”
The governor rejected the idea that the state could impose even more draconian controls on residents’ movements than those already in place, saying that there were certain activities that must continue to take place.
“I don’t think we can reduce the essential services,” he said. “We’re doing basically food, pharmacy, basic transportation [for essential services]. … I don’t think we’re in a position to say ‘eat less, use less drugs, use less health care.’”
He announced a pair of new measures designed to assist those coping with a job loss. The federal approval, the state is prepared to add $600 more to unemployment payments for those who are out of work, and the time frame for unemployment insurance has been extended to 39 weeks.
Cuomo was adamant that the continued good news about new hospitalizations was not an indicator that the worst of the crisis had passed. He said that many communities in upstate New York and on Long Island were likely to see spikes in cases in the weeks to come and that the battle to keep those currently infected alive is far from over.
“You could have tomorrow morning we wake up and the number’s back up,” he said. “So I’m not willing to say – because it’s not true – that any of this is over. … Because this is just a small snapshot in time, where we are.”