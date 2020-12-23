(The Center Square) – The Buffalo Bills may just get to have some fans at their upcoming NFL playoff game, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
The move comes as Cuomo and other state officials are looking for ways to reopen various parts of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s not finalized yet, the state hopes to use next month’s playoff game to demonstrate a rapid-testing concept.
Potentially, 6,700 fans could be able to watch the Bills first playoff game in 24 years. Ticket holders would undergo a rapid test before entering the stadium. If they test negative for the virus, they’ll be allowed in. The state would then use contact tracing to follow up with them in the days after the game.
If they test positive, they’re not allowed in.
While several professional and major collegiate sports teams, including other NFL teams, have been able to host fans at reduced capacity, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said this would be the first time a rapid-testing project has been attempted in the U.S. Still, he told reporters Wednesday he has some reservations.
“We can control how fans come into the stadium,” he said. “We can control other factors as well, dealing with, with the stadium, but the ancillary events, the parties, are where this virus can spread.”
He noted that when the team arrived back home this past weekend after clinching the AFC East Division in Denver, there were thousands of fans waiting and cheering for them at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Not all of them were masked.
New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said the Bills have proposed a plan where they control fans entering and exiting the stadium. Ticket holders would be spread across the 71,870-seat open-air venue. If anyone is found not wearing a mask, they would be ejected.
“This would be the beginning to start to show how you could start events with testing,” he said.
Cuomo said he’s been working on his upcoming State of the State address. He plans to make the further reopening of the economy a big part of that speech.
It’s an important topic, he said, because he’s been told the state may not reach a 75 percent vaccination rate within the population until September or even later than that.
“We can't go through nine months with restaurants shut,” he said. “We have to come up with a smarter way to do this.”