(The Center Square) – Despite the requests from the local principals’ union, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday would not commit to taking over the New York City schools system.
The governor’s decision came a day after the executive board for the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators unanimously passed a “no confidence” resolution against Mayor Bill de Blasio and Department of Education Chancellor Richard Carranza. The union represents more than 6,000 New York principals and school administrators.
In a statement, CSA President Mark Cannizzaro said school leaders want their buildings reopened but they have not been given the proper resources to do that safely.
Cuomo, for now, is in a wait-and-see mode.
“We are going to be getting daily testing numbers,” Cuomo told reporters Monday morning. “So, we'll be able to tell on a day-to-day basis, what is actually happening with the tests in New York City schools, both for the teachers and the pupils. We all agree that it's about educating our students. We want to get them back into school, but we want to do it safely.”
Children are slated to return to the classrooms this week. However, according to ABC7, principals have said they will need 12,000 more teachers to handle the demands of both remote and in-classroom education.
“I think the concern of the principals union is also going to be shared by the teachers union,” the governor added. “And it's also going to be shared by the parents of the students in New York City schools. If there's a problem, there is a problem, and the numbers will show if there's a problem, and then we'll act accordingly.”
Cuomo held a second briefing in the early afternoon to go over information about the communities where COVID-19 is hitting the state the hardest. The top 10 ZIP codes make up less than 3 percent of the state’s population but they’re producing a quarter of the positive cases right now, he said.
Those in the top 10 include ZIP codes in Rockland, Orange, Kings and Queens counties.
The state has 200 rapid testing machines available and Cuomo wants to put them in the public and private schools within those ZIP codes. Those machines can determine test results in 15 minutes. He also wants local governments to work in those communities, especially where there are COVID clusters, to enforce mask and social distancing guidelines.
Cuomo said local government leaders should contact the state to expedite the process in getting the equipment and other resources in those communities as quickly as possible.
“The key with these clusters is to jump on them quickly,” he said. “Attack them from all sides, get the testing so you can do contact tracing and you can isolate. Get mass compliance up, hand sanitizer and gathering compliance in bars and restaurants.”