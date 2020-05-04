(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out a detailed, 10-point plan that the regions of the state must adhere to in order to reopen after his shutdown order expires May 15.
The governor also shared a sort of score card showing how each region rates in meeting the thresholds to reopen, and for at least five of the state’s subsections, only the number of available tests appeared to be a limiting factor.
Speaking from Rochester, New York, during his daily coronavirus news briefing, Cuomo said that local officials in each of the 10 regions should begin working now if they plan to be ready to reopen in 11 days.
“May 15, regions can start to reopen and do their own analysis,” he said. “But these are the facts they have to have in place to do it.”
Among the criteria are declining hospitalization rates, declining deaths from COVID-19, new hospitalizations, hospital beds and intensive care unit bed availability, testing numbers and availability of contact tracers.
The Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, north country and southern tier regions were closest to being ready to reopen, according to the scorecard, with five of the seven criteria met. The Capital Region met only four of seven, New York City, the mid-Hudson area and western New York met three of the seven, and Long Island only satisfied two of the seven requirements.
The requirement to be able to test 30 out of every 1,000 residents each month was the one that most regions failed, with only New York City, Long Island and the mid-Hudson area hitting that target.
Cuomo reiterated that one of the keys once reopening starts in a region will be relying on testing and tracers to determine if the virus outbreak is returning.
“You reopen too soon, or you reopen unintelligently, and you can then have an immediate backlash,” he said. “And that is not speculation, that is looking at other countries and looking at what has happened around the world.”
On the other hand, he said, in some ways the impact of a premature reopening would take some time to be felt.
“A person who gets infected today shows up in the hospital 10 days from today or two weeks from today,” he said. “So that infection rate goes up, you don’t feel it for two weeks, there’s a lag to it.”
Every metric the governor typically shares during his daily briefings for the coronavirus outbreak continued in a positive direction Monday. New hospitalizations, total hospitalizations and the latest numbers of deaths were all trending in a positive direction. Another 226 deaths were reported, although Cuomo warned that Sunday numbers are sometimes artificially low because of the weekend.
He argued that unlike the decisions to shut down the economy in March, the reversal of the process now needs to be taken much more deliberately and slowly.
“It was a blunt operation, and one that was done all across the country, just ‘stop everything now,’” he said. “Now knowing what we know, it’s more nuanced, you have to be more careful.”
“Nobody wants to have gone through all of this and then start just to stop again,” he added.