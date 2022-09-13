(The Center Square) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed an ethics complaint against Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, claiming a conflict of interest resulting in the former governor’s downfall last year.
Cuomo's complaint says James had “an intolerable personal and political conflict of interest” in conducting a sexual harassment investigation.
Cuomo submitted the 48-page report to the New York Supreme Court’s Attorney Grievance Committee, which was obtained by the New York Times. In it, he accuses James of making misleading statements to influence public opinion on his behavior and selectively releasing transcripts and other evidence as criminal investigations against him lingered.
Cuomo also said the attorney general did not correct the independent investigation’s report after being informed of errors and omissions.
“As AG James has said: ‘No matter who you are, no one is above the law,’” the complaint states. “AG James is subject to the same duties and rules of conduct as any other lawyer as the chief legal officer of this state. She has a unique responsibility to act only in the public interest and not to mislead the public. She must be held accountable for her misconduct.”
James appointed former U.S. Attorney Joon Kim and employment lawyer Anne Clark in March 2021 to lead the investigation into sexual harassment claims made by former Cuomo staffers. Their bombshell report came out five months later, with the lawyers claiming 11 women had credible claims of sexual harassment against the then-governor, with some accusing him of inappropriate contact.
Cuomo also included Kim and Clark in the complaint, calling them “hand-picked investigators” who also misled the public.
Cuomo vehemently denied the charges. However, on Aug. 10, a week after the report, he announced he would resign on Aug. 24. He said he did not want the investigation – and likely impeachment – to distract the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises.
The Albany County sheriff eventually filed charges against Cuomo over allegations he forcefully touched an assistant’s breast in the executive mansion. Prosecutors, though, dropped that case, and district attorneys in other jurisdictions announced they would not proceed with criminal cases from incidents detailed in the report.
In late October, James announced she would launch a primary challenge against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s successor. However, by early December, she backed out of the gubernatorial race and focused instead on running for reelection on this year’s ballot.
Tuesday’s filing comes seven months after the former governor initially said he would file an ethics complaint.
Gary Ginsburg, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, said in a statement to The Center Square that James, Kim and Clark all “hold themselves to the highest ethical standards.”
“Mr. Cuomo resigned after an independent investigation revealed that he preyed on multiple women who worked for him. New Yorkers are ready to move forward and close this sordid chapter in our state’s history,” he said.
The sexual harassment investigation is not the only cloud hanging over Cuomo. There also have been investigations into a $5 million book deal he received to write about managing the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also faces inquiries into his administration’s nursing home policies during the first weeks of the health emergency, with critics claiming the policy to move COVID-infected patients into those facilities led to thousands of deaths.