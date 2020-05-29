(The Center Square) – New York City, the metropolis hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than any other, is slated to begin reopening on June 8, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday at his daily COVID-19 briefing.
In addition, the governor said five upstate regions received approval to move to Phase Two of the reopening plan.
The steps come as New York state celebrated record lows in COVID-19 fatalities and new cases since the emergency began as officials reported 67 deaths on Thursday and 152 confirmed cases. The state now has more than 368,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 202,000 of them occurring in New York City.
Cuomo said some work still remains in order for New York City to begin a Phase One reopening. That includes getting mass transit ready, a focus on getting the infection rate down in “hotspot” ZIP codes, ramping up contact tracing, and reducing hospital and intensive care admittance. He said he thinks that can happen within the next week.
“Phase One should bring about 400,000 employees back to work in New York City,” the governor said during the briefing at Iona College in New Rochelle. “Remember that reopening does not mean we're going back to the way things were. Life is not about going back. Nobody goes back. We go forward, and it's going to be different.”
Cuomo was joined by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio via videoconference. The mayor said that 391 COVID-19 patients remain in intensive care, with the threshold to move to Phase One set at 375. However, di Blasio noted that about 40 of those individuals could be moved to different settings, which would get the city under the goal.
Over the upcoming week, di Blasio said city officials will conduct outreach to businesses that will be able to open or expand operations in Phase One.
“We're going to be providing them with free face coverings,” he said. “We're going to be providing them with a hotline where any employer can call to figure out how to address those practical questions.”
Once New York City gets the go-ahead, all of the state’s regions will be on the reopening plan. On Friday, the Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier regions advanced to Phase Two.
Phase Two limits office workspaces to up to 50 percent of their maximum occupancy and requires businesses to adhere to social distancing guidelines. It also allows such businesses as barber shops and salons to reopen but for haircuts only. Employees must wear a face covering and shield that provides complete coverage, and all customers over the age of 2 and “medically able” to wear a mask must don one.
Restaurants and bars will remain closed to in-person dining, and such places as gyms, casinos and bowling alleys will also remain closed. Large indoor malls are also on the closed list, but mall stores that have their own separate outdoor entrance, such as major department stores, can open.
The state also unveiled a new “early warning” dashboard that will monitor each region’s performance moving forward during the reopening phases.
Michael LeVasseur, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University, said in a statement that the dashboard will be an important resource for business owners, state officials and the public to make decisions regarding their safety.
“It is important for people using this tool to understand that no single metric can determine how safe it is to resume normal activities,” he said. “As testing increases, more cases will be identified, but the percent of positive tests may decrease. Hospitalization data, however, can tell us the burden of disease in our communities and tracking our hospital capacity provides us with information on our ability to manage future surges.”