(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that health officials continue efforts to assemble enough beds and equipment for what he calls “the apex” – the point of the outbreak where the most patients require hospitalization, potentially flooding a system that is already showing some signs of strain.
He demonstrated a device called a “bag valve mask,” which is a manually operated device to assist someone struggling to breathe if an electric-powered ventilator is not available. Cuomo compressed the central chamber of the device several times, showing how a person would have to constantly operate the device in order to keep someone alive who is suffering from COVID-19.
“We are actually buying these,” he said, because of the shortage of ventilators. “We bought 3,000 and ordered an additional 4,000. … We’re training National Guard people to learn how to operate this device, which is relatively simple, but you need a lot of people to operate this 24 hours a day for each patient.”
The governor made clear that widespread use of the bag valve mask was not acceptable, continuing his public push for more ventilators to be made available. He praised the president’s decision Friday to make use of the Defense Production Act to direct General Motors to begin churning out ventilators immediately.
“I think the president was right to use the DPA,” he said. “The DPA says I’m not going to ask private companies to help out. … The DPA gives the federal government significant leverage to say, ‘I need these produced, and I need these produced by X date.’”
Even with these measures, though, Cuomo lamented that the price of ventilators was rising because states are bidding against one another and against the federal government. He said at the start of the crisis, a ventilator cost $25,000, but it had since risen to $45,000.
The governor proposed that the federal government should act as a single purchaser for all of the states to avoid driving prices up needlessly and then doling equipment out on an as-needed basis. Failing that, he said the states should band together to create a consortium to make purchases – though he acknowledged that getting 50 states to cooperate was a tall task.
New York also joined the growing number of states postponing presidential primaries, as Cuomo announced that the election would be delayed from April 28 to June 23. He noted that other state and local elections were already set for the latter date and that he had always favored unifying the two.
The filing date for taxes for New York residents and businesses also was pushed back, to July 15, in line with the recent changes to the federal deadline.
Meanwhile, the latest case numbers continue to climb. New York saw another 7,681 positive cases diagnosed since Friday’s report, bringing the overall total during the crisis to 52,318. The state has seen 728 deaths from COVID-19, which is about 40 percent of the 1,839 reported across the United States.
One potential bright spot was a decline in ICU admissions, but Cuomo warned that it might just be a data correction from Friday’s unusually high numbers.
“This is good news,” he said. “I wouldn’t put tremendous stock in it, but it is good news.”
He also pointed to reports that other countries fighting the coronavirus have developed much faster tests than those being used in the U.S., and that some nations were making use of at-home tests. He argued that U.S. health officials should be pursuing a similar strategy.
“If the goal is to open up the economy as fast as you can, you need a much faster testing process,” he said. “That’s the only way you get the economy up and running.”