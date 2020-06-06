(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday commended Buffalo officials for taking swift action against two of the city’s police officers accused of shoving an elderly protester to the sidewalk during a demonstration against violent law enforcement tactics.
Cuomo’s comments, during his daily briefing, came just after both Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, both entered not guilty pleas to a count of second-degree assault in an Erie County court. Both officers, who are currently suspended without pay, face up to seven years in prison if found guilty of the Class D felony.
The George Floyd case in Minneapolis, which spurred protests nationwide, shows the public is not interested in delaying justice, especially when incidents, like both Floyd’s death while under arrest and what happened in Buffalo, are captured on video, the governor said.
If officials can’t provide an explanation for what took place, he then added they need to act quickly.
“There's no path that is going to make everybody happy,” Cuomo said. “There is no path. There is a path to do the right thing and to do the just thing.”
The Buffalo incident, which was caught on video by a local radio station, sparked outrage on social media. It showed Torgalski, McCabe and other members of an emergency response team trying to clear a city square when they were confronted by the man, identified as Martin Gugino.
As the officers pushed him, the video shows Gugino stumbling backward and then hitting his head on the concrete sidewalk.
The Erie County District Attorney said Gugino remained hospitalized Saturday in critical condition.
Cuomo said he understands the officers’ argument that they were trained to move forward and not tend to the man, but that doesn’t address why officers knocked him down in the first place.
“That's why the police are in such a difficult position, also,” Cuomo said. “No good police officer is going to defend this behavior.”
The 57 officers who worked with Torgalski and McCabe resigned from serving on the emergency team Friday, but remained officers with the department. Buffalo news stations reported that as the accused officers exited the courtroom, they were greeted with applause from other officers and first responders.
The governor also announced that the state recorded 35 deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday and that the recovery is going well enough for the state to make some adjustments. That includes allowing places of worship to increase occupancy for services to 25 percent during phase two.
He also signed an executive order against price gouging for protective equipment, saying the state will prosecute those offenders. During the pandemic’s peak, Cuomo said vendors charged the state $7 for N95 respirators that normally cost the state 70 cents.