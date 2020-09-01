(The Center Square) – New York’s congressional delegation this week received a letter from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and nine of the state’s top labor officials, who called on the elected leaders to bring nearly $60 billion in federal funding to cure the state’s budget woes caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
The state itself needs $30 billion to cover deficits projected for this fiscal year and the next one, but New York City also faces a $9 billion deficit. Other municipalities require a combined $4.5 billion. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority needs $12 billion, while the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey must shore up a $3 billion shortfall.
Just as Cuomo has done repeatedly during his numerous briefings over the past six months, the letter blames the federal government as the primary reason for New York being in this position. It’s not just the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus either, according to the letter, as Cuomo and the unions want a return of the state and local tax deduction that went away as part of federal tax reform in 2017.
“The federal administration has already achieved many of its political priorities in prior legislation passed in response to COVID,” the letter stated. “We cannot allow another piece of legislation to pass without protecting New Yorkers.”
The union leaders on board with Cuomo include New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York Gary LaBarbera, 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East President George Gresham, Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew, NYSUT President Andrew Pallotta, District Council 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido, Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence and Civil Service Employees Association President Mary Sullivan.
Without the federal funding, described by some as a bailout, state and local governments would be forced to lay off workers. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city would need to cut 22,000 jobs if it can’t address its $9 billion shortfall.
For the Port Authority, no federal assistance would put expansion projects at JFK and LaGuardia, as well as the private-sector construction jobs tied to those projects, at risk. Similar construction plans for the transit authority also would be on hold or scrapped.
State lawmakers have called for an increase in taxes to make up at least a portion of the shortfall. However, it’s a proposal Cuomo continues to resist.
“I don't care how much you increase taxes to you couldn't make up that deficit,” he said. “I don't care how many savings you find, you couldn't make up that deficit. I don't care how many efficiencies you find, you couldn't make up that deficit. There would have to be cuts.”