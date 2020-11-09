(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday’s news of Pfizer Inc.’s early success in developing a COVID-19 vaccine is good news, but he still has questions about how the federal government will distribute the vaccine across the country.
Chief among his concerns is whether the government will send the vaccine to “private market participants,” such as drugstores and privately run clinics and hospitals. That would make it harder for minority communities that have been hit harder by the pandemic since they don’t have the same access to those types of facilities.
“The federal government has always been wrong throughout COVID and has been incompetent in their operation,” Cuomo told reporters. “So we have to get it right this time.”
Before Cuomo’s late-morning briefing with reporters, Pfizer announced the results of the “Phase 3” study of the vaccine candidate the pharmaceutical giant has been developing. The study involved more than 43,000 participants, and the two-dose vaccine showed an effectiveness rate of higher than 90 percent.
The company expects to have 50 million doses of the vaccine candidate ready by the end of the year, with 1.3 billion available next year. Pfizer anticipates seeking an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within a couple of weeks.
“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting records, hospitals nearing overcapacity and economies struggling to reopen,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Borula said in a statement. “With today’s news, we are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis.”
As Pfizer continues its work on its vaccine, New York still wages its color-coded “microcluster” approach to containing the virus.
Cuomo announced Monday that the Brooklyn cluster, which had been a red zone, will be downgraded to orange. That means some restrictions will be eased. Nonessential gatherings, which are prohibited in red zones, are limited to 10 people indoors or out in orange zones. Restaurants in orange zones can reopen for outdoor dining, and churches and other houses of worship can expand capacity to a maximum of 25 people or 33 percent capacity, whichever is smaller.
In addition to the Brooklyn cluster, Cuomo announced three new clusters have formed in Erie, Monroe and Onondaga counties. The clusters cover parts of the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas, respectively.
In yellow zones, nonessential gatherings can involve up to 25 people. Worship facilities can hold gatherings at up to half capacity, and schools, which can only operate remotely in red and orange areas, can stay open for in-class instruction. However, 20 percent of students and faculty at schools in yellow zones must be tested each week.
Including the microclusters, New York’s positivity rate is 2.8 percent.